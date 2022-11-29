BRATTLEBORO — A Florida woman accused of hitting and biting two young children has been charged with one count of child cruelty, one count of domestic assault and two counts of simple assault.
According to an affidavit filed by Trooper Nathan Greco, Cheyenne Marie Caron, 38, was staying at a home on Dover Road in South Newfane on Nov. 24 when the alleged assaults occurred.
Greco wrote in his affidavit that he learned from two other people in the home that Caron had assaulted five children.
The children told Greco that Caron had shoved and hit them. A 4-year-old and an 8-year-old said Caron had both hit and bit them.
Caron, who had arrived from Florida on Nov. 21, told investigators that even though she “does not usually drink,” on Nov. 24 she had five shots of moonshine, a malt beverage, and “a few beers.”
“Caron stated that she does not remember any of this happening and that it is not like her to do anything like this,” wrote Greco. “Caron stated she knows that the juveniles were taking photos of her using her phone and thinks if anything, that sent her over the top. Caron thinks that her anxiety and depression medication mixed with the alcohol caused her to black out ...”
According to the juveniles, Caron also slapped and punched them.
During arraignment on Monday, Caron pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on conditions that include she not come in contact with the children or the two other people who were in the home at the time.
If found guilty, Caron could be sentenced to up to two years in prison.