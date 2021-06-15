BELLOWS FALLS — Lee Boucher is all thumbs — green thumbs.
Boucher is a one-woman task force, turning vacant corners of downtown Bellows Falls into colorful gardens.
Taking no money and accepting donations only for plants, Boucher has been the downtown gardener for about 20 years, with little fanfare. She currently tends about nine gardens of various shapes and sizes in the downtown village area, including a large sunny garden next to the Bellows Falls Police Station, as well as gardens along the Westminster Terrance retaining wall, the parking lot next to the American Legion, the Red Light Hill garden and fountain, the Hetty Green parking lot, the Pump House near Lisai’s Market, and several small gardens next to the Stairside Building and Jim’s Arcade.
Her first garden was the one in the long wooden box in the small parking lot between Wunderbar and The American Legion on Rockingham Street. “That was my first one,” she said. “I wanted to beautify the area.”
That garden has a crab apple tree and mature perennials, and she expanded the garden to the north corner of the parking lot as well, adding hostas, bleeding hearts and Siberian iris. In other corners of the village will be Oriental poppies, hens and chickens, hollyhocks and lavender, and roses at the Red Light Hill garden.
Vandalism is not really a problem, she said, although she said occasionally there are a few plants yanked out or stolen.
Even at the Red Light Hill garden and fountain, which is located in the middle of a busy intersection, the only problem is students adding soap to the fountain, usually on Alumni Weekend, to create bubbles.
“They think it’s funny,” she said, but the soap deters the birds, who regularly visit the fountain for a drink and a bath. She said she tries to have a purple and white color scheme in that garden, to honor the local high school’s colors. She lugs in the water in jugs that feeds the fountain.
The giant hosta plants that rim the small Red Light Hill garden have been there “for years and years,” she said. “You couldn’t get them out with a chainsaw.”
Boucher, 60, along with her husband Richard are the managers of the Stairside Apartments in downtown Bellows Falls. But every Saturday and other times when she can, she is out weeding, planting, mulching and watering. She has the tan to prove it. She’s even been known to weed other people’s gardens, including the petunias that Wayne Ryan plants in the retaining wall opposite Donovan’s, his bar.
Petunias, that mainstay of many a summer garden or container, isn’t one of Boucher’s favorites, because they require constant pinching and maintenance, and they’re “sticky.”
Standing in the police department garden, Boucher said she grew up in Saxtons River and her family always had a vegetable garden. But flowers are her thing.
“I love my daisies,” she said. Lilies of the valley are at the bottom of her list because they spread so fast and far. “Invasive,” she said.
The rugosa rose bushes that she inherited in the overgrown police department landscaping, were unruly and unsightly, she said, and she’s kept only a few of the salt-tolerant rose. She tackles the weeds with mulch and some landscaping cloth. The Bellows Falls Village Water Department is going to repair and paint the park bench in the garden, and she’s asked the village for money to buy a sunshade.
Instead, the garden is filled with daylilies starting to bud and bloom, hostas, decorative grasses, groundcovers, and perennials as well as annuals.
“I just put them in and hope for the best,” Boucher said, who said she had no overall design for the gardens. “As long as I’ve got green, and flowers, I’m happy,” she said.
Boucher has a fan in Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis, who knows his way around plants, as he quickly identifies the contents of Boucher’s garden. She took over the police garden three or four years ago.
“I wish mine looked this nice,” said Bemis. “She does 100 percent of it. It used to be kind of a mess.”
If there’s one thing she laments, it’s the loss of a large sugar maple tree in the garden, which provided shade and a refuge for people coming to the department. Green Mountain Power took down the tree two years ago because, Boucher said, they said it was interfering with the overhead power lines.
Her gardens are combinations of color and texture, flowers and foliage, and she aims to please.
The Rockingham town highway crew help out with some work, (“they are my saviors”) and she lavishes praise on them for pulling out large shrubs and piles of weeds.
“In the spring, I have piles all over town,” she said.
She said the town and village do give her some money toward plants, and Allen Brothers nursery and Halladay the Florist also give her plants. And, she said, people show up with donated plants. “I always need more plants,” she said. And watering can be a problem when it’s dry.
Aside from lilies of the valley, she will include virtually everything in the garden if she has space.
Earlier this week, giant clumps of daylilies were starting to shoot up their flowering scapes, peonies and Siberian iris were in bloom, and Boucher’s favorite daisies were starting to bloom.
Boucher says she likes working alone in the gardens. “I don’t like committees, they get bossy,” she said.
She has her eye on several other spots that she thinks could use some attention and color. “I’d love to do something at Oona’s,” she said, referring to a vacant lot near the Square, which used to hold Oona’s Restaurant until it burned several years ago. “That would be nice, and a big one.”