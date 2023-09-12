BRATTLEBORO — It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a Bear.
Ben Berg, 17, a senior at Brattleboro Union High School, flew a small Cessna 182 over the football team's season opener on Sept. 1. The game marked the first where the team donned its new name, the Bears.
"You always see flyovers happening and I've always been a sports fan, you know, watched some sports games," Berg said. "Typically, it's the Air Force. It's kind of been a lifelong dream. I always admired that precision, timing and flying. I realized we could make this work."
Over the summer, Berg began thinking a flyover would be a good way to celebrate what he called "a special occasion" since the team had a new name. As the weather reports closer to the day looked clear, the idea grew more possible.
Hannah Parker, interim principal, said she and Athletic Director Chris Sawyer were "happy to support" the effort. They helped coordinate when the flyover should happen, Berg said, and his father used a radio to communicate where they were in the schedule.
"Ben is a student who is eager to be involved in anything that drives our school to be a stronger community," Parker said. "Sometimes he is at the helm and other times he is in the audience, but you can always count on him to be present and finding ways to better our community. His flyover was just another example of Ben finding ways to use his skillset to support our school community."
Parker called the flyover "such a fun experience for our students, families and community."
"It was also fun to have Ben in the stands at the end of the game supporting from the ground," Parker said. "The fact that Ben wanted to do this speaks to his commitment to the Brattleboro Union High School community."
Accompanying Berg during the flyover was his girlfriend, Caeden Green.
"She's super awesome in the airplane," Berg said, noting how she will provide input to help with flights.
This past June, Berg secured his private pilot license for airplanes. In June 2022, he obtained a license for operating a glider.
Coincidentally, the Windham Regional Career Center on the BUHS campus started an aviation class this school year. Berg couldn't take the class due to his schedule but said he's "hearing great things about the baseline it's setting."
The class isn't just about flying — it explores other areas of aviation. Chris Hodsden, aviation program instructor and math teacher at the career center, said the program uses a curriculum "crafted in painstaking detail" by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
Last June, Hodsden had been watching television news in the morning when a story on civilian aviation organizations in Vermont appeared. They expressed an interest in highlighting career paths through a public education setting, and Dan French, Vermont's former secretary of education, was a big proponent.
Hodsden is in his 28th year in education. Previously, he was a Navy pilot and instructor. He taught and also served as a principal at Bellows Falls Union High School, where he graduated from as a student in 1984.
Working at the career center, Hodsden said he feels the aviation program would be "a great opportunity."
"This brings me back to my roots," he said. "It's a blast."
Currently, seven students are enrolled in the two-year program. After two years, participants should be prepared to pass exams to be a private pilot or operate a drone/unmanned aerial vehicle.
Hodsden said Ryan Bliss, a Vermont aviation enthusiast who flies out of Rutland, donated an approximately $9,000 flight simulator to help get the program "off the ground."
Hodsden didn't know the flyover at the football game was happening until afterwards. He said he and Berg cross paths occasionally and have chatted about aviation.
Last school year, Berg served as one of the two student representatives to the Windham Southeast School District Board. He described being "really grateful to be given that opportunity."
"I was accompanied by a really strong and passionate team of students who were able to represent ourselves and our constituents as well as work on the projects that we thought would be most impactful," he said, as the student reps collaborated with an advisory committee made up of peers. "What came out of that was some of the most meaningful work I've ever done, pulling off a professional development for high school staff and being mentored by the board members to really stay engaged and make it our own."
Berg plans to remain very involved in the school community. Ideally, he'd like to fly once a week.
His aviation education began at the age of 13.
"My dad had always been an enthusiast but never actually flew airplanes," Berg said. "He had some friends who were pilots. He went to air shows. He grew up exposed to aviation."
After attending his first air show in Rhode Island at the age of 8, Berg watched some videos on YouTube and tried some flight simulation. Later, he attended camp at Hartness State Airport in Springfield, where he started flying gliders and met people who took him under their wing. He continues to fly out of that airport.
His plan is to go to college and study aerospace engineering.
"I'm really fascinated by that innovative side of aviation and working to improve or design the capabilities of our aircraft," he said. "I do want to fly professionally at some point in my life but whether that's immediately or down the road, I do want to explore that design side as well."
Berg was born in Brattleboro and lived in Guilford for the first 10 years of his life then moved to Brattleboro. He said he's been "very lucky to be mentored by a lot of different people" in the local community and airport community.
"I'm really grateful for the opportunities I've had and the people I've been able to meet," he said.