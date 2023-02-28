BURLINGTON — A federal judge said it was entirely appropriate for attorneys for former employees of Vermont Bread to “follow the money” in determining who made the decision to shutter the bakery in 2021.
Vermont Bread and its affiliates, Koffee Kup Bakery in Burlington and Superior Baking in Connecticut, were closed less than a month after they were acquired by an acquisition firm specializing in underperforming companies.
Vermont Bread employed more than 90 of the nearly 500 people who lost jobs on April, 28, 2021. Just 27 days before, AIAC announced it had acquired the three bakeries.
A suit was filed by former employees, contending American Industrial Acquisition Company had violated the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification for failing to give an advance notice of a mass layoff.
In subsequent filings, attorneys for AIAC and KK Bakery Holding Acquisition Company have denied the companies owned any shares in the holding company that purchased the three bakeries.
Leonard Levie, who founded AIAC, has stated through his attorneys they do not own interests in any Vermont companies, though it does list “affiliates” in Vermont, such as Champlain Cable and Vermont Aerospace Industries.
Terry J. Kirwan, an attorney from Syracuse, N.Y., representing Levie, contended the former employees don’t have any right to request financial information on who owned what or who was paid to make decisions.
“Of course it’s relevant,” responded Judge William Sessions of the U.S. District Court for Vermont. “The plaintiffs are making an effort to try to figure out what organizations were engaged in this operation, which resulted in Koffee Kup being terminated. They’re trying to figure out who is paying and ... trying to figure out what the relationships are among the various organizations ... The way you do that is you follow the documents or you follow the money. And so that’s why the money is relevant.”
Attorneys for the employees hope to get those answers during a long-awaited deposition of Levie on Thursday. They have complained it’s taken months to get Levie to sit for a deposition. Levie’s attorneys, who have changed a number of times since the lawsuit was filed, have claimed he is a busy man, residing in Puerto Rico. At Monday’s hearing, Levie’s latest attorney said his client was coming from Japan for the Thursday deposition.
Sessions also noted that it was his understanding following the last hearing that an agreement had been reached between the two parties about providing information in advance of Levie’s deposition.
“We understood there to be agreement and even put that agreement on the record,” confirmed Mary Olsen, of the Gardner Law Firm, which represents the former employees. “We find this recent turn of events surprising and also just exhausting. This process has become very difficult and has been difficult throughout where defendants don’t seem to think that the normal rules of discovery apply to them.”
“We’ll provide everything that I get from my clients, your honor,” said Kirwan.
On Monday, Sessions also denied a motion for a protective order filed by Levie’s attorneys and ordered them to disclose all items requested by the plaintiffs in previous filings.
Sessions ordered the attorneys to have those documents to the plaintiffs by Wednesday morning so they can prepare for Levie’s deposition.
Even though Kirwan told Sessions his clients were seeking protection under attorney-client privilege and relevancy, Sessions noted that no “privilege log,” or document stating what requested information is covered by attorney-client privilege and why, has yet to be filed by Levie’s attorneys.
“You never submitted anything which would address your objections to disclosure of anything in regard to the attorney client privilege,” said Sessions.
Sessions agreed that communications between the attorneys and their client are privileged, but Kirwan and his co-counsels have to file the missing privileged log.
“Other than that, everything else has to be turned over now,” said Sessions.
The eight forms of documentation Sessions ordered Kirwan to produce include anything to do with AMTC, a company controlled by Levie that might have loaned money for the acquisition of the three bakeries; any invoices involving Sands’ company, Dorset Partners; all documents having to do with how the layoffs were handled; documents sufficient to show AIAC’s and KKBIC’s assets during 2021 to present; all documents provided to or received from any employees or executives of any of the Koffee Kup entities; and all documents or communications relating to or reflecting Levie’s involvement, payment and/or direction of payments related in any to the bakeries.
Meanwhile, a company controlled by Levie, AIAC Puerto Rico Holdings, is attempting to acquire the trademark for The Princeton Club of New York, a private club founded in 1866 as the Princeton Alumni Association, and its logo. The Club was closed at the beginning of the pandemic.
According to Bloomberg, Levie’s trademark application could let him put the club’s name on everything from a golf course to a fast-food restaurant, and even products like caviar and wine, though a spokewoman for the plan said Levie only wants to find a new home for the club.
The 10-story Princeton club, which occupied prime midtown Manhattan real estate for decades, suffered during the pandemic as offices, restaurants and hotels emptied out, states the Bloomberg report, defaulting in 2021 on about $40 million in mortgage debt.