MANCHESTER — The historic July flooding that devastated swaths of Vermont, including Londonderry and parts of Weston, will prompt the 2024 Legislature to focus on resiliency as a “key theme” of the 2024 legislative session, predicted state Rep. Seth Bongartz of Manchester.
Resiliency will be "a key theme for the whole Legislature because I think people understand this now on a level they didn’t before, even after (Tropical Storm) Irene,” said Bongartz, the ranking member of the House Environment and Energy Committee, referring to the wake-up call left in the wake of the July floods.
“You could think of Irene as a one-off,” he added Tuesday. But “everybody is realizing it’s going to happen again and again. People realize we have to get serious and position ourselves as best we can for the next time and the next time.”
Bongartz said he expects there won’t be one single ‘resiliency” bill, but instead a variety of legislation moving through various House and Senate committees, including his own.
He said the final product should “start at the mountain and move down.” By that, he meant resiliency should examine everything from forest preservation — because forests slow water and reduce flooding — to man-made resiliency like culvert and bridge upgrades and municipal improvements.
“Everything is connected,” Bongartz said.
In Manchester, Bongartz said, “We were fairly lucky.” He noted that the Green Mountain Estates were hit by flooding, impacting basements, destroying furnaces, creating mold issues, and more.
And while that flooding wasn’t ‘catastrophic,’ he added that “for those individuals, it was kind of a big deal.”
Bongartz said he has toured Londonderry since the flooding -- as recently as several days ago -- however, and saw the most serious impacts of the storms. He described his reaction as “feeling helpless and horrible for those people. All the stores are still closed. Some of those are the lifeblood of that community.”
He said there are no easy answers for recovery in flooded communities like Londonderry. How can Londonderry renovate, rebuild or lift downtown buildings that are in the flood plain?
“What are they going to do?” he asked rhetorically, particularly recognizing the reality that the flooding and natural disasters are “going to happen again and again.”
Bongartz said it's too early to know what specific proposals will be put forward, but added that now is the time for that work to get underway so legislation is well-crafted when lawmakers return to Montpelier in January.
Gov. Phil Scott voiced similar thoughts about resiliency at a news briefing Tuesday. He said he expects lawmakers, community officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to tackle the question: How do we become more resilient? Scott's comments came while discussing the need for more housing across the state, including in downtown areas that might be in flood-prone areas.