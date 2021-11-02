WINDHAM — Residents voted 142-139 in favor of keeping the elementary school up and running.
"Windham to stay open," Superintendent Bill Anton wrote in an email sharing the results of Tuesday's vote.
The community has been debating whether to keep the small school running or offer school choice for elementary grades. The issue came up for a revote after residents voted 137-135 in September to close the school and a petition was created by community members who felt there had been confusion about language on the ballot and the vote in general.
School Board Vice Chairwoman and State Rep. Carolyn Partridge, D-Windham-3, said she's "thankful to the people of Windham for voting to keep the school open for the children and families who love it and know its incredible value."
"I’m also thankful for the opportunity for parents on both sides of the issue to come together to work for the future of the school with enthusiasm and thoughtfulness," she said.
Partridge previously said parents approached her after the initial vote and she helped organize the petition because they thought it was important to have a revote.
"This is a huge deal,” she had said, adding that Windham has hosted at least one school since the early 1800s. “To have a margin of two votes decide that didn’t feel right. We also found out there were a number of folks who don’t know a whole bunch about the school.”
Tuesday's results were not welcomed by those supporting a move to school choice.
"Well the school is safe another year," Crystal Corriveau, a parent, wrote in an online post she shared with the Reformer. "I am sure we will petition again next year."
Corriveau said some families want to send their children to Flood Brook School in Londonderry and she will continue to support them.
"We won the first vote and came very close this time," she said. "People are ready for a change and the numbers from these votes prove it."
This story will be updated.