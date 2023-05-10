Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Dancosse family, owners of Crossroads Food Trailer, in Putney, helps feed hungry teachers and staff at Oak Grove School in Brattleboro on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The meal was sponsored by the Parent-Teacher Association as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Dancosse family, owners of Crossroads Food Trailer, in Putney, helped feed hungry teachers and staff at Oak Grove School in Brattleboro on Tuesday. The meal was sponsored by the Parent-Teacher Association as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

PHOTOS: Teacher Appreciation Week

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.