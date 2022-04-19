Two local Farm to School champions were honored this year by the School Nutrition Association of Vermont and Hunger Free Vermont — Ali West and Harley Sterling.
The Outstanding Achievement Award for “Directors or Managers whose efforts exemplify positive attitudes, creativity, and expertise regarding the challenge of providing nutrition services to Vermont students, especially in times of elevated standards, fewer resources, and recently, a pandemic” went to Ali West, Brattleboro regional food service director for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union (WSESU).
The Innovation and Advocacy Award for “any school nutrition employee who has taken an idea, developed it into a goal, and carried out a specific project to help their program expand student access to quality school, afterschool, and/or summer meals as well as elevate their community’s image of school meals and school nutrition personnel,” went to Harley Sterling, food service director for Windham Northeast Supervisory Union (WNESU).