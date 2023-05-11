BRATTLEBORO — With construction on Route 30 and renovations anticipated to begin on the North Barn at Retreat Farm, the weekly Food Truck Roundup will now require a ticket.
"The impetus was all the changes happening around us," said Kristin Sullivan, executive director at Retreat Farm.
Fewer people and cars can be accommodated this season. Farmhouse Square will have less room with the planned renovations "but still enough space to do an amazing Roundup," Sullivan said.
Jenny Crowell, events director at Retreat Farm, noted the move also provides information for food truck owners to better prepare for each event.
"It's always been a shot in the dark for us," she said.
Tickets will cost $5 for adults and free for children younger than 12. Regulars are encouraged to purchase a season pass, available for families at $85, couples at $65, and individuals at $45.
Crowell said no family will be turned away, as tickets will be available for those with fewer resources. Brattleboro Savings & Loan and Park Place Financial Advisors are partnering with Retreat Farm to make the free admission possible.
A certain number of tickets will be held at the door to ensure all admission isn't based on advance purchasing or obtaining.
The Roundup begins June 22, and continues each Thursday evening from 5 pm to 8 p.m. through Aug. 24. Crowell estimates 800 people will be the limit each week.
Any nonprofit is welcome to apply to receive a portion of the proceeds. Through what's been dubbed as the Collective Impact Program, the plan is to provide $1 from each ticket to a different nonprofit each week and 20 percent of season pass sales to selected nonprofits.
Applications will be accepted through May. They can be found on retreatfarm.org.
"It's a really simple application," Crowell said.
Applicants are asked how they serve the community and how their work fits Retreat Farm's mission to connect community to the land and one another.
Crowell said by highlighting one nonprofit at each event, that group will have the opportunity to address the crowd from the stage and interact with the public.
Advance tickets will be available to Retreat Farm's membership starting Monday. Crowell said a code has been emailed to members. To gain early ticket access, sign up to become a free member at retreatfarm.org/membership.
Tickets to the public will go on sale May 22. Free "Open Access" tickets will be available online and at the Brattleboro Food Co-Op, Brooks Memorial Library, the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro, and the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance tent at Gallery Walk starting June 2.
Retreat Farm teamed up with the Stone Church again to book 10 weeks of bands including "perennial favorites" such as the Gaslight Tinkers and the Peter Miles Band, Crowell said. Rumboat Chili, a young band new to the Roundup, will kick off the first event.
"Jatoba is back together and they'll be back at the Roundup, which is really exciting," Crowell said.
Several food trucks will be new to the event this year including American Meltdown from Newfane and Paradox Bakery. SuperFresh! Organic Cafe in Brattleboro will be offering "very great vegan options this year," Crowell said.
Familiar faces will be found at Anon's Thai Cuisine, Jamaican Jewels and The Hangry Traveler, formerly Jaci's BBQ joint.
"We've got all those cornerstones of the Roundup but with some really exciting new elements," Crowell said.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to Retreat Farm. Sullivan said the goal is to make the event "truly sustainable" and "more impactful and enjoyable."
"We want the community to be part of this event," she said.
This marks her first Roundup season. She moved here in October.
"I am super excited for this season," she said, "to experience it and be part of Retreat Farm."
Crowell said she's "so lucky" to work with such "great" people.
The Roundup series is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and Brattleboro Savings & Loan.