BRATTLEBORO — Pallets holding boxes of organic frozen blueberries and Tortino pizza rolls were gifted to Foodworks after a trucker needed to unload them to get on to his next job.
Groundworks Collaborative Executive Director Josh Davis said he received a call Saturday from John Hatton, a local realtor, who told him a semi-truck at the Exit 1 Welcome Center in Guilford needed to unload the two pallets. Davis called both of the foods “highly popular at Foodworks,” the region’s most utilized food shelf program.
Davis ended up getting a Groundworks truck and meeting up with the trucker. Then Andrew Courtney, the new director of Foodworks, helped him unload at Foodworks.
“Big thanks to Josh for the Saturday leg work to make sure Foodworks received the donation,” Courtney said in an email response to the Reformer. “That quantity of pizza rolls and blueberries is going to make for a lot of happy shoppers this week!”
Hatton said he contacted many people and groups about the opportunity, including food shelves.
“It was fun working on it and I’m really glad Josh Davis was able to work it out,” he said.
Hatton heard about the pallets through another realtor who was at the Welcome Center when the trucker was looking for help.
“He set me on the path,” Hatton said. “It took me a little while but it worked out.”
Katy Johnson-Aplin, whose father works at the Welcome Center, said the trucker dropped off a load at C&S Wholesale Grocers but he was overstocked. C&S couldn’t take the additional pallets and the trucker couldn’t take on a new delivery without unloading what was left.
Johnson-Aplin said her father called and asked for help connecting with people. Food pantries weren’t answering.
“They were closed for the weekend,” Johnson-Aplin said. “I went directly to all of my friends who work with Groundworks.”
Johnson-Aplin posted on Facebook and contacted people privately Saturday. She said she didn’t have time to get down to the Welcome Center before the issue was resolved.
“It was an amazing galvanization of people,” she said. “It just happened so fast. It was great. I’m so grateful to those Groundworks employees who did it so fast. It’s incredible.”
Johnson-Aplin said the trucker was with Prime Inc. of Missouri and heading back west.
“I’m guessing that guy would have to pay out of pocket to have that stuff disposed of,” she said. “I’m not sure how on a Saturday, you would do that. It is absolutely heartwarming that that was able to happen so rapidly.”