BRATTLEBORO — As the Select Board prepares for what could be the final hearing to begin regulating upfront rental housing costs, town staff researched other ways to help tenants and landlords.
Planning Director Sue Fillion looked into whether a local nonprofit would be willing to take on a program for landlords concerned about risk of property damage, nonpayment of rent or eviction.
“SEVCA has indicated that they would be willing to explore a partnership with the town for a risk mitigation program,” she wrote in a memo, referring to Southeastern Vermont Community Action.
The Vermont Agency of Human Services Office of Economic Opportunity has funded risk pools, according to the memo.
“This program provides a blend of state and federal funding to support operations, staffing and homelessness prevention, and rapid rehousing assistance throughout the state,” Fillion wrote. “This funding would not be available to the town of Brattleboro but could possibly be a source for a nonprofit, depending on how the program was structured and who it served.”
Groundworks Collaborative runs a risk mitigation fund through its Landlord Liaison Program, which is funded by the Office of Economic Opportunity. Fillion said the program “has provided financial support to landlords for a variety of costs including damages not covered by deposits, back rent, cleaning out apartments and holding units for tenants.”
Private funding sources also could potentially be tapped for creating a program. Fillion called local and state foundations, and charitable giving from banks “more promising sources.”
“Most of these funders provide small grants that do not exceed $5,000 so it would likely take several grants to start the pool,” she wrote.
In talking with Groundworks, SEVCA and Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, Fillion found existing programs aid both landlords and tenants. She said they are targeted to low income households.
The town is awaiting news about a grant application to hire a consultant to explore housing issues in the community.
“I believe that the Housing Action Plan, if awarded, will be useful in identifying gaps in the housing continuum and suggesting solutions that address those needs,” Fillion wrote. “This would be important to have in order to set up a risk mitigation fund that meets the documented needs of our community.”
Asked if Community Development Block Grant funds available to the town could be used for a rent subsidy program, Town Attorney Bob Fisher reached out to Agency of Commerce and Community Development specialists.
“I can report that the additional research and outreach has only reinforced by prior opinion that CDBG funds cannot be used to fund such programs,” he wrote in a memo.
The Select Board meets at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. The hearing involves amending an ordinance to limit how much landlords can initially charge a tenant to first month’s rent and a security deposit not to exceed the same amount. Landlords could charge an additional half a month’s rent for having a pet unless the animal provides a service to mitigate a disability.
Other agenda items involve funding the rebuild of a grinder at the Springtree Sewage Pump Station; renewing and modifying a radio tower agreement with WTSA’s owner Four Seasons Media Inc.; providing town support for a solar site on Route 5 just south of the Exit 1 interchange; and reviewing parts of the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget. Backup materials and login information can be found at brattleboro.org.