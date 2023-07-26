BELLOWS FALLS — James "Andy" Anglin has a personal mission.
Anglin, 60, who has only lived in Bellows Falls for six weeks, is tackling a big project: the repair and restoration of The Stairs – a Bellows Falls downtown landmark.
And on top of that, Anglin is suffering from stage 4 liver cancer, and he is mixing his days working on The Stairs with his chemotherapy treatments in Concord, N.H.
Anglin brushes off incredulity that a man suffering from terminal cancer, undergoing chemotherapy, would want to tackle such a job. He was diagnosed in December, and so far the nausea that often hampers others, has steered clear of him.
"I feel good," he said. "Sure we can fix this."
The Stairs are owned by the town of Rockingham, and they link downtown Bellows Falls with the neighborhoods and schools on School Street and beyond. Rockingham Select Board member Elijah Zimmer said The Stairs were originally called The 44 Steps, but he said he's not sure there are still 44 steps.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it. Purchase local photos online.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, talks about how he had to reform some of the edges of the stairs while restoring them on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Stairs connect the downtown area with School Street. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, uses a power washer to clean the surface of The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, uses a power washer to clean the surface of The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, fills in a crack with mortar on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Stairs connect the downtown area with School Street. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, fills in a crack with mortar on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Stairs connect the downtown area with School Street. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, talks about how he had to reform some of the edges of the stairs while restoring them on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Stairs connect the downtown area with School Street. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, uses a power washer to clean the surface of The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, uses a power washer to clean the surface of The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, fills in a crack with mortar on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Stairs connect the downtown area with School Street. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, fills in a crack with mortar on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. The Stairs connect the downtown area with School Street. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
James "Andy" Anglin, a Bellows Falls resident who has stage four cancer, works on repairing The Stairs that connect the downtown area with School Street on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Anglin said the project will take a few weeks and he is looking for volunteers to help with it.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Fixing the steps gives Anglin something to think about and work toward, he said matter-of-factly on Tuesday afternoon, as he alternately did some power washing and filling in some of the myriad of cracks in the 100-year-old concrete steps. He has the background and technical expertise to tackle such a job, having worked in the construction trades, including building concrete bridges back in Texas.
Zimmer has been pulling together volunteers this summer to tackle The Stairs, and Anglin's offer is an answer to his prayers.
Now Zimmer is trying to find volunteers to help Anglin on the project that could take the next couple of weeks and take advantage of Anglin's time and expertise.
Anglin — or some volunteers — will power wash the stairs, as well as the many cracks, so they are free of debris and can be epoxied.
"It's like painting," he said, referring to the thin coat of concrete that will eventually be applied to the walls of the stairs, which he was busy power washing Tuesday afternoon, peeling off loose layers of concrete.
He said he's already patched one big hole in The Stairs that had been marked with an orange safety cone. And he's already cut off some of the bent railing, with plans to replace it.
The stairs will be lit with solar-powered lights, he said, and Zimmer said once the stairs are completed, the missing finials at the foot of the stairs will be put in place. Right now in their place are pots of flowers.
Anglin has a theory about a lot of the damage to The Stairs.
"I'm pretty sure someone drove down The Stairs," he said, pointing out chunks taken out at regular intervals in the middle of most steps, down the length of The Stairs, as well as the bent pipe railings.
On Tuesday, Anglin was wearing a t-shirt that contained a couple of insults aimed at President Biden. Anglin said he first came to New England, to Weare, N.H., at the invitation of a Free State acquaintance. "I'm a Texan, but this town reminds me of that community," he said.
Anglin's girlfriend, Rana Williams, who he grew up with in Austin, Texas, now lives and works in Bellows Falls, so that's his local connection. She works with Zimmer, so that's another connection.
Zimmer's group of super volunteers, who work under the banner of "Keep Bellows Falls Beautiful," usually meet on the last Wednesday of the month, after work, and tackle some project in the downtown area.
Zimmer, in the spring, had raised more than $2,500 toward materials for the project, and Anglin said he is using the money for concrete and epoxy. He's volunteering his time, he said.
Anglin said all the volunteers need to bring are knee pads and eye and ear protection, and he'll provide all the necessary tools. He added that work gloves would be a plus, although he said he has plenty of latex gloves.
"It's not rocket science," said Anglin. "It's labor."
Ideally, he said, two people would pressure wash and clean out the cracks, and then another two or three would use the epoxy to fill the cracks.
"I sure could use some volunteers," he said, noting people could reach him via social media, or just show up some afternoon — with eye protection and knee pads.
While The Stairs project occupies him physically, Anglin has started writing "A Letter to Cancer" about his experience with the disease. He said the letter gives other cancer patients "tips for fighting the disease," and how to cope with the demands for treatment.
"It's full of good advice," he said.
Anglin thinks the cancer is a result of his work as a welder, and the exposure to toxic chemicals.
Anglin said his Episcopalian faith is also getting him through his dire diagnosis, noting that Immanuel Episcopal is within sight of his work site on The Stairs. "I rely on my faith," he said.