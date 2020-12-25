DOVER -- After spending years advocating for expanding backcountry access to the Deerfield Ridge Trail between Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain, Andy McLean is "switching gears" since getting the U.S. Forest Service to sign off on plans.
"I've been so focused on the National Forest Service and this approval for so many years that it's a little overwhelming to try and wrap my mind around it," said McLean, a member of the Dover Area Recreation Trails Committee and Southern Vermont Trails Association board who helped spearhead the project. "It's like, now what do we do? But in the end, it's pretty straightforward: Like any other project, you develop your plan and find the right people, appropriate the funds, abide by all the laws and the rules, whatever permitting. I can't wait."
Jay Strand, forest planner and environmental coordinator for the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests, announced by email that the final decision on the Somerset Integrated Resource Project was signed by District Ranger Martina Barnes on Dec. 11. The plan was first formally proposed in March 2019 and includes multiple activities aimed at managing forest resources.
Strand said the project area is in the Green Mountain National Forest, mostly in Dover, Glastenbury, Searsburg, Somerset, Stratton, Wilmington, and Woodford, but also involves small areas of Sunderland and Wardsboro. Documents can be found at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53706.
McLean anticipates initial steps for expanding access to the Ridge Trail will include issuing a request for proposals to hire a trail building company to assess what permitting may be needed and complete more labor intensive parts of the project that cannot be handled by volunteers alone.
"The lower elevations are going to have trails that are called accessible trails, which are made so that you can go as a family with small children and you could probably push a wheelchair a length of a trail out in the woods," he said, "so we can have the most possible accessibility to that recreation area for all people."
The mountain bike portion of the system will extend beyond the accessible portion, going from Handle Road to the bottom of the Sunbrook area at Mount Snow. McLean said the trail won't be rocky like those found in the Crosstown Trails in West Dover; it will be "flowy" and machine made.
Crosscountry skiing glades and the other trails will lead to Handle Road near a trailhead for the Crosstown Trails. Dover's highway department committed to building a parking lot on Handle Road, similar to the one for the Crosstown Trails.
"So that's awesome," McLean said. "We're going to get in touch with the power company and maybe have a phone pole moved."
His focus is on educating the public about the effort and discouraging use of the trails for now. He said the project has been highly anticipated with much excitement around it; however, no work has been done yet for the winter.
The land is part of the national forest and open to the public but "there are no curated glades," McLean said. "It's just wilderness out there."
"There's a level of risk and danger involved that the general public should not be encouraged this winter to go explore out there unless you're really experienced at it," he said.
Construction of a boardwalk over a swamp known as "The Bog" is included in the plan. That's aimed at bringing four-season recreation to the trail.
McLean said when the swamp isn't frozen, it's "no fun to navigate."
"The mud, it will go up over knees and suck your boots off -- it's crazy," he said. "But it's also probably not environmentally cool to be tramping through that either."
The price of the project is not yet known. Several different sources are being eyed for funding. McLean said the town will provide some money from 1 percent local sales option tax revenue earmarked for economic development projects. He also expects the U.S. Forest Service to make funds available including grants. He said other grants might be available to SoVTA, which is a chapter of the Catamount Trail Association.
Other fundraising opportunities are being explored.
"We're lucky in Dover," McLean said. "We have a lot of people here."
He said people with experience in fundraising campaigns have offered to help.
His email to local community members about the project being approved was applauded by business owners.
"It's fun to see the excitement," McLean said. "All we do economically is provide outdoor recreation. We don't have any manufacturing up here. There's no big financial institutions based here, no big office spaces. We do outdoor recreation so something like this just gets everybody excited."
He noted that backcountry skiing has "just taken off in the last few years like nobody's business." The town has invested in trails by purchasing a parcel in West Dover known as Horace Hill for such purposes and making trails in Dover Town Forest.