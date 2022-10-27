BRATTLEBORO — The investigation into sexual abuse in the Windham Southeast School District has prompted a former student to speak out publicly about his experience.
“This is our chance to shed light on the darkness of the past,” Isaac Allen, who changed his name from Scott Fisher in the early 1990s and currently lives in North Carolina, wrote in a post on avaiya.com/wsesd-investigation.
In an interview, Allen told the Reformer he had Thomas Haskins as a teacher at Academy School in fifth grade in 1979 and 1980. He recounted how Haskins, who has since retired, would have the class watch movies and turn the lights out.
“He would put a chair in the back of the room and he would sit in the back of the room,” Allen said. “So one day, he came to my desk and told me to come sit with him — he was the greatest teacher in the world; everyone wanted attention from him — so I did. Then he started hugging me. Eventually, he started trying to force his hands down inside my pants.”
At 53, Allen said he can still feel the incident happening to this day and will never forget that feeling. Because he was sitting up, he said, his stomach was pressed hard against his pants, preventing his teacher’s hands from going further.
Allen said he got up after the movie finished “and that was it.”
“I forgot about it and then someone told me something in the early ‘90s,” he said, “and it triggered a memory for me. I nonchalantly said, ‘Mr. Haskins, I guess, he tried to molest me.’”
Allen said he was living in California at the time and visiting family in Vermont. He described the person he told his story to being shocked and telling him it was a bigger deal than he thought.
Since Haskins was still teaching, Allen said, he eventually came forward and made a police report. He wanted to prevent another incident from occurring.
Allen recalled the Brattleboro Police Department requiring him to return to town to try to press charges. He said the police officer and the superintendent at the time, Ray McNulty, were “very compassionate and very supportive,” however, the statute of limitations were up for his incident and another former male student’s. Allen recalled being told that another male student who was still in high school didn’t want to press charges.
Allen said he was told not too long after that Haskins agreed to quit teaching. His cousin recently showed him an article in The Commons in which Haskins is named.
Allen said he touched base with Kim Dougherty, co-founder and partner of the civil litigation firm Justice Law Collaborative in North Easton, Mass., who sent two letters to the school district on behalf of two former students, one who was in high school at the time of the alleged abuse and one who was in fifth grade, according to the article.
“We have put them [WSESD] on notice of our representation of clients with claims against the District regarding their failure to properly hire, train, monitor, and supervise the teachers within their control, related to both Robert ‘Zeke’ Hecker and his wife Linda Hecker, and Thomas Haskins,” Dougherty told the Commons.
Her group has asked the district to preserve any documentation related to abuse claims in the investigation, which the district launched after The Commons published ”No More Secrecy” in August 2021. Written by Brattleboro Union High School alum Mindy Haskins Rogers, the essay focuses on the Heckers, referencing a 1985 investigation into a report by a student and including information from a 2009 investigation into allegations. Robert “Zeke” Hecker was an English teacher at the high school from 1971 to 2004.
Pietro Lynn, attorney for the school district, confirmed allegations have been raised against Thomas Haskins (who is Mindy Haskins Rogers’ uncle, according to The Commons).
“The District will only be liable under Vermont law if it was aware of the alleged misconduct and failed to act in a grossly negligent fashion,” Lynn said in an email response to the Reformer. “We are aware of facts showing gross negligence by the District.”
There is no longer any reporting deadline for filing civil claims in Vermont. If the district is sued as a result of the investigation, former School Board Vice Chairperson David Schoales said at a meeting in September, insurance companies will handle the cases. Schoales has since resigned from the board.
Allen isn’t sure if he will be part of any litigation. He said his focus is on getting as many people as possible to hear his story.
“My real dream is that every guy that I went to school with sees this,” he said. “Everyone needs to know about this.”
Allen said he wants to inspire men to come forward, even anonymously, or to educate their children.
“So far, I have a lot of confidence in Annis & Goddard,” he said of the Brattleboro firm investigating abuse for the school district. “I believe we’ll see real results from this.”
Allen said he’s not one to “jump on the bandwagon” and attack people.
“The world is a messy place right now,” he said. “There’s a lot of sadness. There’s a lot of anger. There’s a lot of confusion. I would just like to see light shone on everything and do the best we can to clean this up and educate people going forward.”
The Brattleboro Police Department does not have incident report records going back to the early 1990s, unless it is a death or a fatal vehicle accident, when Allen said he made the report.
Melissa Allen of Vernon said she and Isaac Allen dated in the 1980s and 1990s, and she remembers him telling her about being abused by his fifth grade teacher.
“It didn’t surprise me that he wanted to move forward because he was really upset about it,” she said, referring to when Allen went to the police. “When he most recently brought it up, I wasn’t surprised he wanted to do this. I hope that this really comes to light and maybe meaningful change happens. I know Isaac wants the same.”
Debbie Bernier-Sontag of Brattleboro, Isaac Allen’s cousin, said she clearly remembers her cousin Isaac Allen telling her about the incident and naming the teacher but does not recall when. That is why she told him about the article, she said.
Attempts to reach Haskins were unsuccessful.