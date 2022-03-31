SANIBEL, Fla. — Ambassador Peter W. Galbraith, of Townshend, will speak during a livestream "War in Ukraine: Perils and Unintended Consequences" today at 4 p.m.
Visit vimeo.com/692366590/85917a0eae for the livestream, or visit the hosting site at bigarts.org.
Galbraith is a former state senator; ambassador to Croatia; the U.N. deputy special representative for Afghanistan; and adviser to the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq. He ran for Vermont governor in 2016 on a platform of economic justice and fairness.