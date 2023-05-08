BRATTLEBORO — A former Bellows Falls man who is a convicted sex offender was sent back to prison last Thursday after he was found to have violated conditions of his parole.
Randall Gokey, 59, was convicted in 2008 of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor child, and was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in jail. He has four previous felony convictions, including sexual assault on a minor in 1988, and a 2006 conviction of a sex crime with an adult.
Gokey, who had served about seven years of his sentence, had initiated a “friendship” with a woman who had underage children, without clearing it first with his probation officer.
And once the woman found out he was a registered sex offender, he continued to engage with the woman, going to her work place, despite her telling him to leave her alone. Gokey at one point denied he was interested in the woman, even though he sent her personal texts, because he had “a 63-year-old partner.”
Gokey, who has been back in jail since late this winter, was given credit for the three months he’s been back in jail. He will have to serve an additional 15 months, according to the sentence from Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes.
Hayes warned Gokey that if he fails to follow the conditions of his parole, she would likely revoke his parole and send him to jail to serve the full 20 years of his sentence.
As Hayes was discussing elements of his violation, Gokey started disagreeing with her until his attorney, Windham County Public Defender Mimi Brill, asked for a recess and she talked to Gokey privately.
After that, Gokey agreed that he had violated the conditions of his release from jail, and had put the woman into a fearful situation.
“I understand, I take responsibility,” he said at that point.
Brill said that Gokey had “real wonderful supports in the community” for when he is ultimately released from prison, including offers of housing and work.
“He does have a kindness to him that people see,” she said.
Gokey has not participated in sex offender programming at the prison because he doesn’t remember committing the offense, according to court testimony.
“I wish I could talk to someone about my memory,” he said at one point. Gokey has been accused of malingering during court proceedings, according to the Vermont Supreme Court decision, which vacated his original conviction.
Without Gokey remembering the incident, Gokey can’t participate in sex offender programming, Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein said. Gartenstein, who prosecuted Gokey in the original case, said the violations of the conditions of his parole were “real substantive violations.”
Hayes, who said she had been the judge in one of his earlier trials, noted he appeared “very articulate” in court on Thursday.
The judge told Gokey he needs to be “very, very careful about who you establish friendships with,” and she urged him to get into sex offender programming while he’s in jail.
“It’s up to you, it’s up to you,” the judge said.