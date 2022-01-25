BELLOWS FALLS — A former sergeant with the Bellows Falls Police Department died over the weekend in a truck crash in Bedford, N.H.
Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis said Tuesday that Christopher Brooks had been with the Bellows Falls department for about a half-dozen years before he left in 2013.
During that time, Brooks was an active member of the Vermont National Guard and was deployed twice -- first to Iraq and then to Afghanistan. Bemis said he believed Brooks, who was a captain in the Guard when he was in Bellows Falls, became a major while in the Guard. He said Brooks left law enforcement when he left Bellows Falls, and worked for a while at Rutland High School.
Brooks was remembered fondly by residents of Bellows Falls, who praised his work while in the village, helping with special events.
Brooks, 47, is survived by two children, Bemis said.
At the time of his death, he was living in Londonderry, N.H.
The Bellows Falls Police Department posted a message of condolence on Facebook for Brooks.
According to New Hampshire State Police, Brooks' pickup truck was discovered Sunday morning down an embankment off of off-ramp of I-293 in Bedford, near the intersection with Route 101 West.
He and his truck had been reported missing the night before, police said, who said they did not know when the crash occurred. The crash is still under investigation.