BURLINGTON — Burlington police are investigating the death of Amber Monty, 42, after she was found unresponsive at a Burlington apartment Sunday morning.
The death of Monty, a former Bellows Falls resident, is considered suspicious, according to a press release from the Burlington Police Department.
Monty was found at a Riverside Avenue apartment, and police said evidence at the scene led them to treat her death as suspicious.
The man who called in the report of an unresponsive woman, Manuel “Manny” Francis, 46, of Burlington, was arrested by police for giving a false name and other false information.
Police said Francis is well known to them for more than 100 “involvements” with the local police.
A neighbor told television station NBC-5 that she heard Monty arguing with a man early Sunday morning, and then afterwards there was silence.
Monty’s body was taken to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Monty had an extensive criminal record in the Bellows Falls-Brattleboro area, and was charged as an accomplice to a former boyfriend who robbed the former People’s Bank on Atkinson Street in Bellows Falls. She pleaded guilty to robbing the Canal Street Gulf Station in Brattleboro in 2012, and received a 3- to 10-year sentence in 2013, and the Bellows Falls charges were dropped.
Bellows Falls Police Chief Dave Bemis said Tuesday he knew Monty and said she moved away from Bellows Falls seven to eight years ago. Bemis said Monty’s family still lives in Bellows Falls, including her mother, Jean Vancor.
On her social media page, Monty used the last name Francis, and said she was studying at the University of Vermont.