BRATTLEBORO — A man who posted a video to TikTok in which he appears to be making sarcastic comments about bodies he is transporting to a funeral home is apologizing for his indiscretion.
"I apologize to anyone offended by the video," wrote Amos Putnam, 41, of Brattleboro, in a message to the Reformer. "It wasn’t meant to be taken seriously or in a disrespectful way. Obviously, I shouldn’t have made the videos or posted them, and I regret that now."
The videos, which were deleted from TikTok on Wednesday, were shared with the Reformer and Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium via email by a concerned individual.
"In the videos you will see where Amos [Putnam] is using your company's Dodge Caravan to transport what appears to be a body and making jokes that the individual had died of a heroin overdose while playing with the deceased toes," the person wrote. "He also has a video that shows him transporting another body through a McDonald's drive-thru line and asking if the deceased would like something to eat. In other videos you will see him videoing the deceased in what appears to be your body storage coolers. There are also some very distasteful comments left by Amos on the videos. I would hate to think this is how you want the deceased bodies of families to be cared for during their darkest times."
Putnam told the Reformer he staged the videos for an idea that he thought, at the time, was funny. He also said there were no actual dead people in the videos.
"I realize that it was in bad taste and has been seen as very disrespectful," Putnam said to the Reformer.
"Amos worked for us for a short period of time and was terminated from our employment earlier this year," said Buddy Phaneuf, president of Phaneuf Funeral Home.
Phaneuf said Putnam worked for the funeral home full time from mid-July to mid-September. Before that, Putnam worked for Phaneuf as a part-timer.
Putnam's responsibility was the transportation of bodies, Phaneuf said.
"We let him go earlier in the year for cause," he said, speaking of performance issues. "It had nothing to do with ethical violations related to the treatment of bodies."
Phaneuf said he first saw the videos early Wednesday morning. He said he was horrified at the disrespect shown by Putnam in the videos and has asked his attorney if a defamation suit is appropriate.
"My main focus right now is making sure he is not able to work in any other funeral home in New Hampshire or Vermont," Phaneuf said.
In his message to the Reformer, Putnam apologized for putting Phaneuf in a bad light.
"The videos do not reflect the actual behavior or values of the company," he wrote. "When I worked for the company, we acted in a professional manner when handling people’s loved ones. I don’t want a staged video to paint the company in a negative way. They strive to be professional, and it’s made clear to the employees that being respectful is very important."
Putnam, who has since deleted his TikTok account, only had a handful of followers. He said he never expected that his videos would receive any attention.
Phaneuf said he's been in touch with the Vermont Office of Professional Responsibility, which is reviewing the situation and could pull Putnam's licensing if he is found to have violated the conditions of his licenses.
Lauren Hibbert, the director of the Vermont Office of Professional Regulation, confirmed the Secretary of State's Office has received a complaint about the videos, but had no other comment at press time.
Phaneuf operates facilities in Brattleboro and in Manchester, Boscawen and Littleton, N.H., and employs about 50 people across all its facilities. All of them must be licensed in the state in which they work, and all undergo background checks prior to employment.
Up until he saw the videos, Phaneuf said he has not received a complaint about the Brattleboro facility.
"We served about 3,500 families in the past year and never received any sort of feedback on him about inappropriate behavior or not being respectful," he said.