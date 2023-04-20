WOODSTOCK — A former Brattleboro police officer pleaded guilty to one count of domestic assault and one count of disorderly conduct and received a one-year deferred sentence on March 31.
In July 2020, Chad Emery, now 46, resigned from the Brattleboro Police Department after being charged with two counts of domestic assault and one count of aggravated disorderly conduct.
According to court documents, Emery was accused of assaulting a family member in a Guilford home on June 19, 2020.
Emery's case was handled in Windsor County because of Emery's professional relationship to the Windham County State's Attorney's Office.
In addition to the deferred sentence, Emery must pay a $200 fine and a surcharge of $177.