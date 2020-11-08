BRATTLEBORO — Nick Collins, a longtime ski patroller credited with “resurrecting” the Living Memorial Park ski area in the mid to late 1990s, was posthumously inducted into the National Ski Patrol Hall of Fame after 73 years of service.
“This is a special day for all of us,” Terry Randolph, the southern Vermont region awards advisor for the National Ski Patrol and former Brattleboro patroller currently patrolling at Bromley, said at Living Memorial Park during an awards ceremony Sunday. “His induction to the NSP Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute to his lifetime of exceptional and dedicated service.”
Randolph described Collins as “a very close personal friend” who lived in Brattleboro and Hanover, N.H. Collins died last year in March at the age of 86.
Collins graduated from Norwich University and earned a master’s degree from George Washing University. When he retired from the United States Army in 1984, he was serving as the deputy directory of the Army’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory in Hanover, N.H.
His ski patrol career began in Brattleboro, where he was born, in 1946. He served as Brattleboro Ski Patrol director from 1987 to 2015.
“He worked tirelessly to resurrect this ski area as all you local folks know, got snowmaking and snow grooming, completely rebuilt the lift to keep it going at a time when it looked like the town of Brattleboro was going to have to shut it down,” Randolph said. “In addition to that, he was very instrumental in the refurbishment and the improvements that were made over at the Harris Hill Ski Jump.”
In Hanover, Collins is known for his passionate support of the Boy Scouts of America. He served as scoutmaster and committee chairman for Troop 45.
During his tenure at the research and engineering laboratory in Hanover, Collins orchestrated and delivered advanced education and training in avalanche, and mountain travel and rescue for the Army, foreign military organizations and members of the National Ski Patrol. In 1970, he received a national appointment number from the National Ski Patrol in recognition of his service.
National Ski Patrol Magazine featured him in a 2008 issue as one of several active members with 60 or more years of service. In 2011, he received a Distinguished Service Award and Patriot Star Award from the group.
Frey Aarnio, the only other Brattleboro ski patroller to be inducted in to the Hall of Fame and former region director in southern Vermont for the National Ski Patrol, and his wife Wendy Aarnio, who serves on the group’s national board of directors, traveled from Woodstock for the ceremony. They presented Collins’ son Wesley and daughter-in-law Susan of Washington, N.H., with the award.
Cal Goldsmith, eastern division director for the group, expressed regret for not being at the event.
“I’m sorry that circumstances this fall would not allow me to be with you to present this very prestigious award honoring your father Nick and his incredible contributions to the National Ski Patrol over a 73-year career,” he wrote in a letter read at the ceremony. “I never met your father but from what I read, I really wish I had.”
Reading about Collins’ accomplishments, Goldsmith said he had to doublecheck the dates because he couldn’t imagine someone could be a ski patroller for so long.
“To actively instruct in multiple disciplines for periods of 23 to 55 years is simply unprecedented in my experience,” Goldsmith wrote. “And the fact that he was an instructor/trainer in both mountaineering and avalanche for 36 years is just as amazing, all while serving as patrol director of the Brattleboro ski patrol for 28 years.”
The Hall of Fame was created in 2012 with a mission to develop a series of legacy awards, Randolph said. So far, 32 patrollers have been inducted. Information can be found at nspeast.org/hall-of-fame.html.
Frey Aarnio also presented Zach Rounds, who has been patrolling in Brattleboro for four years, with a sign for Living Memorial Park. Signs are going to ski areas affiliated with NSP 50 years or more. For Living Memorial Park, the relationship started in 1938.