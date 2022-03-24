GREENFIELD, MASS. — A former Brattleboro woman is being held on $5,000 bail after she was accused of breaking into and entering a home in Bernardston.
According to a Facebook post by Bernardston Police Chief James Palmeri, officers responded to a home on Northfield Road at 2:30 p.m. on March 17 for a report of a burglar inside the building. The homeowner, who was the person who called in the report, told dispatch he was locked out of the house and that a Vermont-registered vehicle was in his driveway. Police later learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Brattleboro.
While the investigation was ongoing, dispatch began receiving calls from other residents in the neighborhood, wrote Palmeri, reporting a suspicious person who matched the description from the initiating call.
After a short foot pursuit, Dubois was taken into custody in the back yard of a residence on Merrifield Road.
According to the Greenfield Recorder, Dubois was charged with breaking and entering into a building in the daytime to commit a felony; breaking and entering into a vehicle or boat during the daytime to commit a felony; larceny from a building; attempting to commit a crime, to wit, theft of a motor vehicle; and defacing property. Dubois also faces charges for several drug-related offenses. She was found to be in possession of a glass pipe, scale, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 360 wax baggies of a substance believed to be heroin and several empty wax baggies.
During her arraignment on Monday, Dubois' attorney said she had been taken to the hospital for treatment of a 2-inch-by-2-inch wound on her hand and statements of intended self-harm, states the Recorder.
Shea argued that Dubois has "never done more than a day or two in jail" and had successfully completed eight years of probation before she relapsed on drugs, states the Recorder. He said his client has been receiving treatment in jail.
Dubois is due back in court on April 14.
The Bernardston Police Department was assisted by the Northfield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police. Dubois was treated on the scene by the Bernardston Fire Department and transported by Northfield Ambulance.