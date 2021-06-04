CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Folks could soon be sipping a cup of coffee in the Marsh House if the Chesterfield Planning Board approves a change of use application Monday night at 7:30.
Built in 1850, the Marsh House served as the town offices for more than 30 years until 2007, when the town moved to a new building just past the Chesterfield Fire Department on Route 63.
Since then, the building, which the town owns, has sat vacant.
Renovation of the building is expected to cost upwards of $400,000 and during Town Meeting 2018, voters declined to authorize $30,000 to demolish the building.
“There wasn’t a strong sentiment for the town to spend the kind of money needed to preserve it,” Board of Selectmen Chairman Gary Winn told the Reformer.
He said if the Planning Board approves the change of use application, New England Heritage will have the option to buy the building from the town for $1 and begin renovating the building.
“The board is in favor of the deal from the standpoint it would be good for the village,” said Winn. “New England Heritage has the experience to do the work that needs to be done to get it back into shape.”
New England Heritage, whose partners are Dylan Eastman, of Winchester, and Gabriel Jones, of Gilsum, want to renovate the building for a coffee shop and perhaps a bed and breakfast.
Jones, who is a member of the Gilsum Board of Selectmen, declined to speak with the Reformer in advance of Monday’s meeting.
According to documents filed with the town, New England Heritage hopes to open a coffee shop, with light food available, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week, though hours might vary by season. About five jobs will be created if the proposal comes to fruition.
During certain times of the year, states the document, the business will make its interior and exterior spaces available to the Chesterfield Farmers Market and Old Home Days.
“The building will undergo aesthetic renovations for these purposes however the site will remain largely as-is,” states the application. “Parking, well, and septic all remain the same.”
Eastman is the owner of Monadnock Design Studio and Keene 3-D, which gives virtual tours of real-estate properties. He designed the New England Sweetwater Farm and Distillery in Winchester and owns the nearby Silver Arrow Winery. Eastman also designed the offices of Montshire Pediatric Dentistry on West Street in Keene, N.H.
According to the Keene Sentinel, Eastman, who has lived in Winchester since 2016, was hired as the design and build manager for HGTV’s “A Very Brady Renovation” and also spent eight years working with both the DIY Network and HGTV on various renovation shows, including “House Crashers,” “Rescue My Kitchen” and “Desperate Landscapes.”
The Marsh House was named in 2019 by the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance as one of the ”Seven to Save” as a fine example of a Carpenter Gothic Cottage with a polychromatic slate roof, deep roof eaves, bargeboard, and wrap-around porch “practically out of a 19th century pattern book.”