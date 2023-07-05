NEW YORK, N.Y. — A former investment adviser will serve one to three years in prison after pleading guilty to six felony charges associated with a fraud scheme involving the purchase of properties from the company that ran the private ski resort Hermitage Club in Wilmington, Vt., before it was sold to members at a bankruptcy auction three years ago.
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the sentence for Shaun Golden, 48, owner of Golden Wealth Management Inc., "for operating a multi-million-dollar securities and loan fraud scheme that cheated dozens of New Yorkers out of nearly $7 million."
Between 2015 and 2019, Golden is said to have obtained millions of dollars in investments and used the money from his victims to fund his personal real estate company. Many of the victims were retired or near retirement, according to the announcement.
"As a result of his schemes, many people lost their life savings, and some were forced to sell their assets or adjust their mortgages to stay afloat," states the announcement. "Additionally, some individuals were unable to afford advanced medical care or contribute to their grandchildren’s college expenses."
Golden pleaded guilty to charges in August 2022 and was sentenced late last month. He already paid more than $2.8 million in restitution and part of his sentence requires him to sell two Vermont properties with proceeds payable to his victims.
Golden agreed to pay an additional $3.5 million debt owed to his victims. He also is banned from New York’s securities industry for the period of his parole.
“New Yorkers deserve the peace of mind that the professionals handling their investments aren’t swindling them,” James stated. “Shaun Golden betrayed those who trusted him and stole millions out of their hard-earned life savings. His crimes upended lives and harmed vulnerable New Yorkers who had spent decades working so they could retire in dignity. Today’s sentencing brings this criminal to justice, and my office will continue to ensure that those who defraud New Yorkers face the consequences of their harmful actions.”
Golden is said to have targeted New Yorkers who had been his long time clients who needed help saving money for retirement. In late 2015, when Golden was no longer allowed to use a trading platform for his clients’ accounts, he began transferring their funds to his company without seeking approval. He later advised clients that the stock market was too volatile and recommended real estate as a safer investment, according to the announcement.
In June 2016, after collecting about $5 million in funds from his victims, Golden diverted more than $165,000 to pay a personal tax bill and purchased a mansion in Bridgehampton, N.Y. under his own name, according to the announcement. Soon after, he applied for a $3 million home equity loan on the mansion by submitting falsified bank statements that "significantly inflated his assets," the announcement states.
In June 2017, Golden purchased five lots of land at Stag's Leap Lane near the Hermitage in Wilmington, Vt., for $1.5 million under his own name again, according to the announcement. In February 2018, he secured a $2.75 million construction loan to build houses on the land by submitting falsified bank statements that inflated his assets.
After purchasing the land, which was meant to house members of the Hermitage Club, Golden learned that Hermitage Inn Real Estate Company owed hundreds of thousands in property taxes, had defaulted on obligations with contractors and owed tens of thousands of dollars in utility bills, according to the announcement. James' office said Golden "failed to disclose these issues to investors, and instead continued to solicit an additional $500,000 in investments from his GWM clients."
When Golden's victims began making withdrawal requests in 2019, he lied to them. He said their money had been lost due to financial difficulties, according to the announcement.
James thanked the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, its Criminal Prosecution Assistance Group, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the New York State Department of Financial Services for "their valuable assistance."