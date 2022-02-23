KEENE, N.H. — A former Hinsdale man who was living in Brattleboro when he was arrested in 2019 was sentenced Feb. 15 to two to 10 years for sexually assaulting a young Hinsdale girl in the 1990s.
As reported by the Keene Sentinel, Edward L. LeClair, 69, was sentenced to N.H. State Prison after pleading guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court to two charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
The sentence, which was worked out as part of a plea deal, will be concurrent with a four-to-10-year prison sentence he is serving on a conviction for aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault of another Hinsdale girl between 2013 and 2016.
During the sentencing, a letter was read on behalf of the survivor of LeClair’s abuse. In that letter, according to the Sentinel, the survivor stated she has grown into a strong woman who deserves justice after years of trauma stemming from the sexual assault.
The Sentinel reported she blamed the criminal justice system for the delay in convicting LeClair, saying the system would have required her to go on the witness stand as a young girl to get justice.
According to court document, LeClair committed a sexual assault against the survivor between 1992 and 2000. The girl was under 13 at the time and known to LeClair. The previous charges also involved a girl under the age of 13 and known to LeClair.
LeClair has two prior felony convictions in Vermont for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, according to earlier reporting by the Sentinel.