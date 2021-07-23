MARLBORO — The former chairman of the Marlboro College Board of Trustees said the decision by the Marlboro Music Festival to buy the Potash Hill campus was “fortunate.”
Richard Saudek, a retired lawyer from Montpelier, said the college trustees had decided a year ago to sell the campus to Democracy Builders Fund because of its social and educational mission.
“Money was not the issue,” he wrote in a series of emails. “A worthwhile educational program was.”
“The campus is uniquely suited to year-round educational use, and we wanted to see it put to that purpose, rather than being developed as a tourist attraction or another kind of investment opportunity. Mr. Andrew and the people who were going to staff the institution had established several schools with impressive records in underserved areas of New York and elsewhere. They were clearly familiar with the nuts and bolts of charter schools and the challenges they presented. They had a business plan and enrollment projections,” he said.
“They were realistic about fundraising and adequate tuition. Most of the people in authority were people of color with backgrounds in education, which we saw as a definite plus. We also recognized that, even without the pandemic, establishing a school like this would be a big challenge and success was by no means assured. Despite the risks, we concluded it was a chance worth taking,” Saudek wrote Friday via email.
Democracy Builders paid $250,000 in cash for the 530-acre campus, which includes dozens of buildings, including two new buildings that the Music Festival had funded, and the assumption of a $1.5 million debt held by the Music Festival.
Saudek said those buildings were the basis of the $1.5 million debt that went with the purchase of the campus.
Saudek called it “an interesting coincidence” that Thursday was a year to the day since the campus was actually transferred to Democracy Builders.
He said the college trustees were following the initial recommendation that was made to the trustees by a committee of Marlboro residents, faculty, alumni and trustees.
“We were impressed that Democracy Builders aimed its proposed program at a typically underserved, primarily urban population, and that most faculty, staff and students would be people of color. And, of course, the campus is well suited to year-round use as an educational institution. Money was not the issue; a worthwhile educational program was,” he said.
Saudek had nothing but praise for the Marlboro Music Festival. “The Marlboro Music Festival is the finest program of its kind in the world. The contributions of its musicians to the world of classical music are incalculable,” he said.
He said when the Festival approached the college trustees about a 99-year lease and the addition of two beautiful new buildings, “we saw it as a wonderful idea.”
“It has been a source of great pride to have the Festival on the Marlboro campus for 70 years,” he said.
“Given the struggles that Democracy Builders had in establishing its program, it’s fortunate that the Music Festival, which has the long-term interest and love of the campus, will be the new owner,” Saudek said.
“I’m confident that over time, the campus will be put to good uses and that the Festival will be excellent stewards of its land and resources. It’s bound to take some time to establish year-round programs, but I’m sure they will happen,” he said.
On Thursday, Chris Serkin, the chairman of the board of trustees for the Music Festival, pledged to have a community dialogue about the future of the campus.
Seth Andrew, the head of Democracy Prep and then Democracy Builders, had moved to Marlboro to set up his new program. However, Andrew was arrested this spring and charged with wire fraud and money laundering, among other crimes, for using $218,000 in Democracy Prep’s escrow accounts to leverage a lower mortgage rate on a $2.4 million apartment he was buying in New York City.
Andrew was removed from his position with Democracy Builders shortly afterward.
Democracy Builders’ current chairwoman of its board, Alize-Jazel Smith, didn’t return a message seeking comment.
Attempts to reach Marlboro town officials on Thursday and Friday were unsuccessful.
Adrian Segar, a former Marlboro College computer science professor, said the fact that the Marlboro Music Festival had bought the college campus was welcome news. “I’m overjoyed,” he said, noting the Music Festival had the “interests and capabilities” to maintain the campus.
“That’s a happy ending,” said Segar.
The question, he said, is what will take place at the school when the Music Festival is not in session during the summer.
He said there was widespread concern about the finances of Andrew and Democracy Builders, and whether it had the $1 million needed annually to maintain the campus. He noted that the money that Andrew is accused of stealing from Democracy Prep’s escrow accounts was New York State funds, not private funding, for Democracy Prep’s network of charter schools.
Segar said the past year had been very upsetting to the Marlboro community.
He said he is grateful that the Marlboro School Board defeated a plan to move the town’s elementary school to the Marlboro College campus run by Democracy Builders.
“What a mess that would have been,” he said.