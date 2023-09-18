BRATTLEBORO — The former treasurer of the Townshend Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization is taking responsibility for stealing money from the group.
Following a hearing Monday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, Elissa Wagner, 40, will serve a suspended sentence of six to 12 months and four years of probation. She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of embezzlement, which was amended from a felony.
Under the agreement, Wagner cannot attend any Townshend PTO events or hold any volunteer roles that manage finances for an organization. She is to pay about $5,900 back to the PTO, and compete 100 hours of community service within 42 months.
Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown said there is no time limit set on paying the group back, "however, to get the full benefit of the deferred sentence, she will need to pay the restitution."
Wagner admitted to taking money from the PTO for her own use at points between January 2020 to July 2022. She declined to comment when the judge provided her an opportunity to speak at the hearing.
The agreement describes the PTO as "a nonprofit organization ... with four elected volunteers or servants" when Wagner served as treasurer. She used the stolen money at grocery stores and Walmart, and for cash advances, according to the agreement.
"I did this intentionally knowing that I did not have the PTO permission to take these funds," the agreement states.
Brown said the state worked with a representative from the PTO and the group supports the agreement. Wagner will be going through a reparation process and may enter victim/offender mediation "if the reparative board folks think it can be done in a safe and productive manner," Brown said.
Attorney Joshua Atkisson of the Windham County Public Defender's Office said Wagner was beginning to get out of a relationship with the father of her children at the time of the incidents and no longer had the financial support she had for many years, but immediately took responsibility when confronted by members of the PTO. Wagner currently is trying to find a job and solidify housing then plans to begin making payments toward the restitution order as soon as she can, Atkisson said.
Judge John Treadwell said the court finds probation in "the interest of justice" and will issue a restitution judgement soon.
Wagner pleaded not guilty to embezzlement in January. In texts supplied to the court, Wagner admitted to members of the PTO that she stole the money, saying that she was ashamed and embarrassed, and promised to repay the money “as soon as I get my life in order.”
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Trooper Joseph Galusha, dispatch received a complaint about theft of funds from the PTO on Oct. 7, 2022. The theft came to the attention of the PTO after it received bank statements due to the merger of People’s United with M&T Bank.
“None of you are [probably] ever gonna trust me again and that kills me,” wrote Wagner in the group text, asking that people not believe what they’ve been reading about her on social media. “I promise you I am not on any substance or sinking or anything. I just want my life back so that I don’t have to make choices like I have in the past like this one that has [been eating] at my soul for a long time.”
Wagner, who was the only one with access to the funds, allegedly used some of the money to buy groceries, snacks, soda and cigarettes.