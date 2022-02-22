BELLOWS FALLS — Christopher Kibbe spent 12 years as superintendent and assistant superintendent of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union in his hometown of Rockingham and retired in 2018.
He said he is running for a three-year term on the Rockingham School Board because he is appalled at what has happened in the school district since he retired, citing the turnover among key staff, as well as the financial mess the school district has been mired in the past year.
“It has been heartbreaking over the past few years to watch the slow degradation of the school district that my team and I worked so hard to put on its feet and have thrive,” Kibbe wrote in response to a Reformer candidates’ questionnaire.
“While the pandemic has presented challenges for all, the disastrous tenure of former Superintendent (Christopher) Pratt and his team, accompanied by the less than stellar performances of some school board members, has almost brought the district to its knees,” Kibbe said.
“The WNESU has lost five good school principals over the past four years and once again the auditors are doing the books because of the lack of qualifications and ineptitude of the past administrators and business manager,” Kibbe said.
Kibbe was referring to the resignation of Pratt and his assistant superintendent Lynn Carey before the beginning of school last year, and the December resignation-under-duress of Business Manager Flora Pagan, who was hired by Pratt and Carey in 2020, after a highly critical letter from the district’s professional auditors.
“It is a tribute to the teachers, staff, and remaining administrators that students continue to receive a quality education during this turbulent time,” said Kibbe, who is a lifelong resident of Rockingham, and also served as principal of the Saxtons River Elementary School.
“There is an opportunity now to build back some of the quality of the Rockingham School District. If elected, I would work with the Board and Superintendent Haas to help put the district back on solid ground educationally and financially,” Kibbe said.
“I have a good understanding of the role of board members and a strong background in school law and Vermont school finance. The role of the board is to make sure that the schools are well run and at a cost that the taxpayers are willing to support. It is not to micromanage the day-to-day operations of the schools or to usurp the authority of the superintendent and principals,” he said.
Kibbe said one reason he is running is what he called “the appalling attack on our democracy that occurred on January 6 of 2021 when seditionists stormed the capital at the behest of former President Trump.”
“I believe that people that support our democratic system need to work together to do what we can to counteract the alarming trend toward right wing nationalism and racism. This means that we as individuals need to step up to make our institutions stronger while making sure that all people have equitable opportunities to succeed and thrive,” he said.
Kibbe and Holloway are both directly challenging Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert, who is running for two seats on the board.
Lambert, a longtime Rockingham resident who graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School, is a retired special education teacher, who spent much of her career at her alma mater. She is also running unopposed for re-election to her seat on that board.
“I have worked hard to provide transparency and accountability to the public,” Lambert wrote in response to the Reformer questionnaire. “If re-elected I will continue to work to assure that decisions are made based on the facts and after listening to people in the community. I recognize that COVID-19 has forced the board to weigh issues around school attendance, health risks for staff and children, and masking and social distancing concerns. These issues caused splits in the community that I am hopeful will disappear as we begin to return to a semblance of normalcy.
“My goal is to continue to provide a venue where we are able to discuss and address community and staff concerns in order to find the best way to provide an excellent education for our students while being fiscally responsible to our taxpayers. I believe in developing plans so we are ready for what lies ahead and support the concept that this should be done on a regular basis.
“I will also continue to support the work being done to correct the issues in the business office and assure that wrongs are righted so that we can be sure all money is used appropriately and in a way that is beneficial to both students and community members,” she added.
“My background makes me uniquely qualified for a position on the school board. I have educational work experience having taught all levels from preschool through college and training courses for adults. In addition, I have experience working in a wide variety of positions as a school board member.
“I want to help students develop into responsible community members, but also keep costs reasonable for current community members. Both are essential for our community to grow and be a good place to live,” she said.
Holloway, a former chairman of the Rockingham School Board, resigned in the summer of 2020, but is mounting a write-in campaign to return to the board. He also is challenging Lambert, who is running for two different seats.
Holloway is the facilities manager at Chroma Technology and moved to the village of Saxtons River in 2003, which coincided with Chroma’s move to Rockingham.
”Having served on the Rockingham School Board from 2015 to 2020 with Jim ‘Jiggs’ McAuliffe, while Chris Kibbe was superintendent, I believe if we are elected as a team our experience working together will help get things back on track,” Holloway said wrote in response to the Reformer questionnaire.
“There have been a lot of areas of concern in the WNESU as a whole and working to get things sorted out and back on track in Rockingham is important,” he said. “My only agenda item is to try and bring back some integrity and trust between the board, the staff and the community while doing what is best for the students and taxpayers.”
While Kibbe and Holloway, the write-in candidate, are both challenging Lambert, two other seats are up, but both candidates are running unopposed: James “Jiggs” McAuliffe, who was appointed to the board in 2021, and William Morse, who moved to Bellows Falls four years ago from New London, Conn. McAuliffe, who had previously served on both the Rockingham and BFUHS boards, is seeking to fill a two-year seat, while Morse is seeking the remaining year on a two-year seat.
Morse said he is a retired public school teacher and carpenter, and had previously served on both the city council and board of education in New London, Conn. ”There is currently a vacancy on the Rockingham School Board. With my background in curriculum and budget matters, I believe that my experience can help the board provide the guidance needed to strengthen the mind and body of each student,” he said. ”Reading is critical for success, not only in school, but in life. So are day trips and clubs that provide opportunities for hands-on learning. Civics and debate training with meets within the middle school would help plant the seeds necessary for tomorrow’s democracy to flourish,” he wrote in the Reformer’s questionnaire. McAuliffe, who was born and raised in Bellows Falls and returned to his hometown in 2000 after a career in banking and finance, also serves as a Bellows Falls village trustee. McAuliffe said he is running for the board out of concern about “the lack of leadership in the school department.” He called the finance department “a disaster....basically the wheels have come off. It’s a mess,” he said during an interview. Despite the many accounting problems being uncovered by the school district’s accounting firm, McAuliffe said there is “no evidence of fraud or that type of thing.” McAuliffe said he supports the new superintendent, Andrew Haas, and the work he has done in the past five months.