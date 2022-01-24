BELLOWS FALLS — Christopher Kibbe, the former superintendent of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, is running for the Rockingham School Board.
Kibbe filed for the three-year seat currently held by Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert. Lambert filed for two seats, the three-year seat and also for the seat with two remaining years on the term.
Kibbe retired from the superintendent’s position in June 2018 after several years as superintendent. Prior to that he was principal of Saxtons River Elementary School. He has been attending school board meetings recently via Zoom, as the board is preparing its budget.
On the town side of things, Rockingham Town Clerk Kathleen Neathawk reported there will be a four-way race for the two, one-year seats on the Rockingham Select Board.
Incumbents Rick Cowan and Elijah Zimmer are both running for re-election, while Bellows Falls Village Trustee Stefan Golec is seeking to return to the select board. Newcomer William Crowther also filed for the one-year seat.
Peter Golec, the current chairman of the Rockingham Select Board, filed for re-election to his three-year seat on the board. He is running unopposed.
The Rockingham School Board operated for much of 2021 with only three members after the resignations of Chairman George Smith and board member Jason Terry. Terry remained on the Bellows Falls Union High School board.
Also filing for school board seats were James “Jiggs” McAuliffe, who was appointed to the board last summer, and newcomer Bill Morse.
McAuliffe filed for a two-year seat, while Morse filed for a one-year seat.
School Director Jason Benson did not seek re-election.
Lambert and Margo Ghia both filed for re-election to their three-year seats on the Bellows Falls Union High School board.
Neathawk is running unopposed for re-election as both town clerk and treasurer.