BRATTLEBORO — A local man is facing more drug charges after police found him and another man unresponsive in a car.
Christopher A. Baxter, 33, of Brattleboro, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a drug, and violation of conditions of release. He was arraigned Tuesday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division via WebEx from his parents’ home in Brattleboro, where he is currently staying.
At about 1:11 p.m. Monday, the Vermont State Police received a complaint from Allen Brothers Farm Market in Westminster that two males were “passed out” in a vehicle in the parking lot and might have overdosed, according to an affidavit. Police said the operator identified himself as Baxter.
“Although I have not had direct interactions with Baxter, I am familiar with his name from drug related investigations by other Officers and Troopers,” Trooper Nathan Jansen wrote in the affidavit. “During the past several years, Baxter has been found to be in possession of drugs, far exceeding user quantities and more consistent with engaging in the sale of narcotics.”
Police said they discovered what they believed to be heroin bags under the driver’s seat and a glass stem crack pipe on the passenger’s seat. They also arrested the passenger, Jereme T. Schoff, 35, Brattleboro, who will be arraigned next month for possession of fentanyl and violating conditions of release.
Baxter told police he had taken 90 milligrams of Methadone in the morning, according to the affidavit. In court, he said he attends Habit OPCO, which provides addiction services and has a Methadone clinic.
Police said they found $1,026 in Baxter’s pocket and a glassine bag hanging out of the wad of cash. That bag tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, according to the affidavit.
Stemming from judge’s orders from 2020 to 2022, conditions of release Baxter is believed to have violated involve buying or using regulated drugs without prescription, engaging in criminal behavior, driving a motor vehicle, and breaking a 9 a.m. to noon curfew.
In 2021, Baxter was cited for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine in Brattleboro. A year earlier, he had been arrested in town for possessing heroin and crack. In 2015, he was held in federal state prison on heroin charges. Five years earlier, Baxter was one of 21 people netted in a drug sweep conducted in Windham and Windsor counties.
In 2005, Baxter was involved in a street racing incident that resulted in the death of Stella Livanis, 16, in Guilford. Seven months later, Baxter was busted on Interstate 91 traveling at 105 miles per hour.
Baxter’s attorney Dan Maguire said his client has an intake appointment at Serenity House on Oct. 19. Judge Katherine Hayes wished him luck with getting into the residential treatment facility.
“I really hope we don’t see any more of this,” she said.