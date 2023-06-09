BRATTLEBORO — Three Brattleboro residents and one man from Connecticut will be appearing in court this afternoon to answer to drug dealing charges.
According to information from the Brattleboro Police Department, a search of an apartment on School Street resulted in the arrests of D’jay Hammett, 20, of Connecticut, and Kristeen Berube, 24, Heather Goodwin, 38, and Daniel Baldwin-Page, 24, all of Brattleboro.
At just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, the search members of the Brattleboro Police Department and the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force executed the search warrant, resulting in the discovery of approximately 971 grams of crack cocaine, 222 grams of bulk fentanyl, 319 grams of pre-packaged fentanyl, a handgun, and cash. The estimated street value of the illegal drugs is $200,000.
Hammett has been cited with with trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to sell cocaine, conspiracy to sell fentanyl, trafficking fentanyl, and use of a firearm while selling or dispensing drugs.
Berube, Goodwin and Baldwin-Page have been cited with trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to sell cocaine, conspiracy to sell fentanyl, and trafficking fentanyl.
Baldwin-Page has also been cited with simple assault and disorderly conduct.