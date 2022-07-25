NEWFANE — Four Columns Inn’s next owners are focused on making your stay cozy and your food delicious.
“We really feel at home,” soon-to-be inn co-owner Andrea Jourdan said. “We want people to come and experience our take on Vermont food, and we have a fabulous wine list. So we want to make it really enjoyable and memorable.”
Jourdan, cookbook author and celebrity chef, said her family arrived in March and opened the restaurant Andrea’s Table in May.
According to town records as of Thursday, the property still belongs to Four Columns Acquisition LLC. Jourdan said the purchase of the property from owner Charles Mallory will close soon.
Acknowledging the contributions of former owners, Jourdan said, “We keep the secrets and the memories for the next generations.”
The property has undergone renovations, repairs and repainting under Jourdan’s family’s care.
“This is an old lady,” Jourdan said of the inn, which was constructed in the 1800s. “It requires a lot of love and a lot of care.”
Jourdan said the family has gotten past all of the surprises and finds the property beautiful.
“People talk about Vermont in the fall, but I have never experienced in my life such a beautiful spring place,” she said. “Spring here was magical. The trees were blooming every day. There was a new color, a new tree. It’s not like fall at all. Everything was pink and lilac and white and yellow.”
Jourdan said family members of inn founder Rene Chardain, who started it in 1966, are “very happy that we’re really bringing it back to its origins.” She met them at a gathering at the property in May.
Jourdan’s family put trout in the pond, grow vegetables in the garden, and keep chickens and ducks. That’s what the Chardain family had in mind when they were running the Four Columns Inn in the 1960s and 1970s, Jourdan said, calling the restaurant “the first real farm to table in America.”
Her daughter, Francesca Jourdan, manages the inn; Jourdan, who has authored more than 100 cookbooks and appeared on cooking television shows in Canada and Italy, is the chef.
“This is something we always wanted to do,” Jourdan said.
Her family opened a restaurant in Florida about five years ago. Then COVID-19 hit, and they regrouped.
“So we had a lot of time to think about exactly where we wanted to be and what we wanted to do,” Jourdan said. “It became more real to us that we really wanted an inn with the restaurant. We want to make it a gastronomic destination where people come to sleep, and then eat and stay with us for a few days.”
Jourdan’s friend told her that the inn’s owner no longer wanted it. When Jourdan visited, she said, “it was like love at first sight.”
“You know all these old houses and the way they were put around the ponds, the river in the back and the mountain,” she said. “It just looked so familiar to me, so normal, so real.”
The only thing she wondered about was whether people would enjoy the food she makes.
“We knew we would like the people, but you never know,” she said. “It seems like they’re OK with it now.”
Menu selections will be changed often so as to “not bore the chef” and also because many items are coming from the garden or local area, Jourdan said. Her plan is to “follow the seasons.”
Jourdan has noticed customers enjoy the beef ribs and beef filet she has been serving. She recently offered skate cheeks as the fish option.
“The base is French, but it’s really with a Vermont twist,” she said of the menu. “I adore working with maple syrup, and the cheese in Vermont is great.”
Her father was a chef, and she was born in Canada. She moved to France after college and stayed for 22 years.
Her husband is American. At some point, the couple decided to return to the U.S.
“We adore living up here,” Jourdan said. “It’s really really nice, probably because it reminds me of my childhood ... in Canada.”
Jourdan anticipates a barn on the property will be made into a wedding venue next year. For now, her family’s focus is on the rooms and the restaurant.
Their first restaurant was based in Los Angeles more than 35 years ago, Jourdan said, and they also had one in Canada and ran gourmet food shops in the past.
“But this is by far the most enjoyable one,” she said. “It’s so beautiful, and people enjoy it. It’s easy to make people happy when everything they look at is beautiful, and we try to keep it that way.”