WESTMORELAND, N.H. — A section of Route 12 was shut down on Tuesday afternoon after a four-vehicle crash that sent four people to Cheshire Medical Center, in Keene, N.H. Two of the patients were transported for non-life-threatening injuries and two others were sent for observation. According to New Hampshire State Police, the crash started when a vehicle was struck from behind in the north lane when it was trying to turn off the road and it started a chain reaction with four vehicles in total being part of the crash. The crash happened within a mile of the fatal crash that occurred on Friday.
featured