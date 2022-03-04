CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Four people are on the ballot for two three-year seats on the Chesterfield School Board.
They include Timothy Richmond, Douglas Benedict, Len Fleischer and Genienne Hockensmith. All of them are newcomers except Hockensmith, who has served four terms on the School Board.
The Reformer sent the identical questionnaire to all four candidates.
Hockensmith
In addition to her 12 years on the Board, for the past two years Hockensmith has also been the School Board representative to the town of Chesterfield Budget Committee.
She has lived in Chesterfield since moving from Keene in 2007.
"We moved to Chesterfield from Keene because my son was starting kindergarten in the fall of 2007 and we wanted him to attend Chesterfield School," she said. Her son graduated from Chesterfield School in 2016 and is now attending college.
Hockensmith is a child protection attorney for the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families.
"I spent 17 years of my legal career as the attorney for the Keene DCYF office and the past three years as a regional supervisor, supervising the DCYF attorneys in the Keene, Claremont and Manchester, New Hampshire DCYF offices," she said.
Hockensmith said she first ran for the School Board in 2010 because there was no one else on the ballot and she "saw a need."
"I believed my legal background, particularly in the area of child protection, would allow me to add a new perspective to the Board," she said. During her tenure, she has been the vice chairwoman of the Board, the chairwoman of the Policy Committee and the co-chairwoman of the negotiation team.
"My goals have been the same since day one — to ensure that the Chesterfield School provides a high-quality education to its students while also providing tools and resources to support their social and emotional development," she said. "In order to do this, the School Board must work cooperatively with the school administration, teachers and parents, to ensure all voices are heard, while keeping the students and their needs at the forefront of every discussion. During my time on the Board, I believe we have done this, while also putting forth fiscally responsible budgets to our taxpayers."
After the past two years of dealing with the pandemic, Hockensmith believes the Board's most pressing concern is to return to some sort of normal.
"And to repair, to the best of our ability, the educational and emotional losses they have endured during this time. I believe we need to avoid getting distracted by politics and, in particular, the hostility that we have seen nationally between school boards and their constituents."
Benedict
Douglas Benedict has focused his personal service on nonprofit boards, including with the New Hampshire Dance Institute and RISE for Baby and Family.
He and his family moved to Chesterfield nearly two decades ago so his daughter could attend Chesterfield School, from which she graduated in 2012.
"I’m a semi-retired executive and actuary from a Fortune 100 company — Peerless/Liberty Mutual," he said. "I’ve been blessed to live in our town and to have lived the American dream."
Benedict said his love for the school, its teachers, the students and their families and the administrators and staff led him to decide to run for the School Board.
"My retirement gives me a great opportunity to give back," he said.
Another concern for Benedict is New Hampshire's voucher system, known as an "education savings account," which allows families to spend the equivalent of their per-pupil share of state school funding on private, parochial or home school expenses.
"Too many of our town’s children are opting for alternative school options," Benedict said. "Our school has shrunk from a high-water mark of almost 500 students to its current 270 students. We need to focus on making Chesterfield the school of choice for everyone. We need to put more focus on parents' and families' input and gain a greater understanding of their choices, concerns and issues."
If elected to the Board, Benedict would like to create more systematic approaches to gathering input from teachers, parents and students.
"All public schools’ students and teachers have been challenged in our COVID environment," he said. "We need to push towards a new normal that includes many of the experiences, extracurricular [activities] and interactions that have made Chesterfield School historically such a wonderful place. Beyond these, we need to focus on improving competency score for our elementary school children."
Fleischer
Leonard Fleischer has lived in Chesterfield for the past 18 years and has been a board member of the Spofford Lake Association.
"We have two grandchildren at Chesterfield School, and they love it, and so do we," he said. "Our children were educated in the Keene schools."
Fleischer, a retired clinical psychologist and professor of education, said he was inspired to run for the School Board following a meeting in October 2021.
"[T]wo individuals made demands to examine books, curricula, and other teacher materials, and apparently have continued to do so at other schools in SAU 29," he said. "This appeared to be in line with state and national legislation relative to so-called 'teacher loyalty,' private school vouchers, and 'divisive concepts.'"
In response, at its next meeting in November, the Board met with a large group of people who expressed opposition to these efforts, he said.
"I was encouraged to run, and I decided that this was the right time to speak to these issues by running for the school board."
Fleischer, who said he has spent a lifetime in education, said he believes teaching and school counseling are "noble professions."
"To have teachers, and public schools, under the glare of suspicion and being denigrated in the current political environment is something I would like to help change," he said. "Chesterfield School is a wonderful school, with dedicated staff making a big difference in children’s lives. There is also tremendous community support for the school. I would like to help maintain that excellence, and respond effectively to those locally and in the New Hampshire legislature who would diminish our excellent public school."
If elected to the Board, Fleischer said he would like to help the board and administrators deal with legislation coming out of Concord.
"I intend to listen carefully to the experience of administrators, teachers, and staff, and do what I can to help restore their confidence and sense of efficacy in the important work that they do."
The Reformer was unsuccessful in attempting to contact Timothy Richmond.
Ballots can be cast on March 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Camp Spofford Gym.