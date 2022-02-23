GUILFORD — Four people, two incumbents, one newcomer and one former member of the town’s Planning Commission, are running for two seats on the Guilford Select Board.
Michael Becker and Jason Herron are vying for a three-year seat and Zon Eastes and Lynn King are vying for a two-year seat.
The Reformer did not receive responses to an emailed questionnaire from Herron and King. Both spoke about their campaigns at a public event, promoted as “Come and meet the new Selectboard candidates,” Feb. 17 at Vermont Marketplace. A television to the side of the room showed clips of “Constitution Alive,” in which a Christian historian and former Texas legislator explore the Constitution and theorize the Founding Fathers’ original intent, according to a show description.
Becker and Eastes said they were not invited to the Feb. 17 event.
Michael Becker, who is finishing up his first three-year term on the Board, moved to Guilford about four years ago after living in Brattleboro for two decades. He is the owner of Green River Property Inspection and has worked in the field of construction for the majority of his career, having worked for two civil/structural engineering firms and several architectural and entertainment fabrication companies.
“Being a home inspector, I have an awareness and interest in the challenging housing situation that is happening in Vermont,” responded Becker to the Reformer’s questionnaire. “I have met good people who have rented homes in Guilford and would like to stay in the area, but have been pushed out due to a lack of inventory and high prices.”
Becker volunteers some time with the Windham Windsor Housing Trust by assisting with its first-time home buyer educational workshops.
In addition to being a member of the Select Board, he is also on the board of the Green River Village Preservation Trust, an organization that is devoted to historic preservation, outdoor recreation, and environmental conservation.
He has also worked closely with town staff over the past several years on the renovation project at the town garage.
“I enjoyed collaborating with the members of the highway department on a successful project that I believe was performed in a cost-effective manner,” he said.
Becker, 47, who grew up in Springfield, began his career as a carpenter renovating homes in southern Vermont and building stage scenery at the Weston Playhouse. He has two four-year degrees — in architectural engineering technology from Vermont Technical Technical College and another in visual arts from Marlboro College. He and his wife have two sons who attend Guilford Central School.
Becker can be contacted at greenriverpropertyinspection@gmail.com.
Zon Eastes, who has lived in Guilford for almost 40 years, has been a member of the Select Board for two-and-a-half years.
“I will continue to work on securing reliable, affordable internet for everyone in Guilford, on fair distribution of ARPA funds, on building and managing responsible budgets, and on welcoming all voices into community conversation,” stated Eastes in response to a candidate questionnaire. “I value Guilford’s stunning natural beauty as well as its vibrant community life. I will work with an open mind to ensure that Guilford continues to be a wonderful place for all.”
Eastes, 67, is the music director at Juno Orchestra, teaches cello at the Brattleboro Music Center, and is a “zone agent” for the Vermont Creative Network of the Vermont Arts Council. He led the establishment of the Vermont Creative Network.
Eastes holds bachelor degrees in music performance and music history and a masters in music performance.
He can be contacted at zoneastes@guilfordvt.net.
Eastes has served as the director of outreach and advancement for the Vermont Arts Council, and as the executive director of the Stone Trust, the Bainbridge, Wash., Island Arts and Humanities Council, and the Brattleboro Music Center.
He also served as the director of the Windham Orchestra for more than 20 years, and has taught cello Amherst College, Dartmouth College, and Keene State College, and the Brattleboro Music Center.
“I am a community builder and I have consulted with numerous organizations on strategic planning, board development, and board and staff relations,” said Eastes, who believes it’s an honor to serve his community.
If re-elected his main focus will be continuing his work with the Deerfield Valley Communications Union District to bring affordable and reliable internet service to all parts of Guilford and managing the distribution of pandemic relief funds “with vision, fairness, and compassion”
“As we all press toward a post-pandemic future, I believe that forward-thinking openness is key,” he said.
Eastes also hopes to support the stability and capacity of the town’s volunteer commissions, to continue to build and manage smart town budgets, and to ensure the consequences of climate change are considered in decision making by the Board.
Jason Herron, a maple farmer, said his interest in there being term limits for federal officials led him to listen to “Constitution Alive” to learn more about the document’s history. He felt compelled to share what he learned with others, whom he said urged him to run for a seat on the board.
“I have no interest in being in politics, whatsoever. In fact, I really can’t stand it,” Herron, running for a three-year seat, immediately told the crowd at Vermont Marketplace.
Herron spoke critically of the disbanding of the Planning Commission, of which King was a member.
“I saw how upset Lynn was. She wasn’t crying, but you can tell this really had a real impact on her,” he said.
On a flyer available at the event, he wrote that three principles he stands for are: limited government, individual liberty and free enterprise. At the top of the flyer, his campaign is described as “Leadership for Transparency.”
Into the microphone, he said he believes taxes should be lower, so residents can choose what causes to which they would like to donate. He also said he believes the government has too much say in what is taught in classrooms.
“This system is broken,” he said. “Teachers don’t have a choice. The government is saying this is a one-size, fits none program they’re going to offer us.”
At one point during questions and answers, an audience member spoke of sensing anger in Herron’s voice, and lightheartedly expressed hope of one day seeing his “soft” and “squishy” side.
“You gotta get my dog in this room,” Herron said softly.
Another audience member said not to confuse anger with passion.
Herron said he hopes that after three years, he can return his full attention to making maple syrup, and “someone more qualified” than him will take his place on the board.
Herron can be contacted at Jasonherronvt@gmail.com and via Facebook: jasonherronvt.
Herron is the son of John Herron, a former CEO of Entergy nuclear operations. Herron noted his parents are helping to support his campaign.
“I am embarrassed my parents are still chipping in for me, but they wanted to support me,” he said.
Lynn King, a third-grade teacher, said she is running for the two-year seat on the Select Board because “I want to be a voice for the people and for the land. … I grew up a farm kid and am proud of that.”
King was a member of the Planning Commission disbanded by the Select Board in October. At the Feb. 17 event, she criticized current town government for what she described as not letting people speak, and pointed to the firing of the Planning Commission as an example.
“I found it very shameful to not let people speak,” she said. “I promise everyone here, if I am sitting at the table, I can be a voice for you. I will certainly never have that happen.”
King has lived her whole life in Guilford. On a flyer available at the recent event, she recalled helping her father hay and assisting neighbors with moving hay into their barns before rainfall.
“I will tell you the smiles the farmers had when they saw a few of us hop out of a truck and help until everything was put away, will last a lifetime,” she wrote on the flyer.
She wrote that she wants to give back to her hometown, and that she believes it “significantly important to carefully look at needs verses wants.” Her focuses would include keeping “our taxes down instead of paying toward unnecessary wants,” helping elderly residents on fixed incomes to stay in their homes and young people to afford homes.
Standing before the microphone, she noted that while not mentioned in the flyer, “I notice we don’t have a dog catcher.” She plans to look into what the town has in place to help pets and wildlife.
King can be reached at LatulippeKing4Guilford@gmail.com.