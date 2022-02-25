BELLOWS FALLS — While there are three seats on the Rockingham Select Board up for grabs at Town Meeting this year, the contest is for the two one-year seats.
Four residents are competing for the two seats: incumbents Rick Cowan and Elijah Zimmer are being challenged by Bellows Falls village trustee Stefan Golec and newcomer William Crowther.
Peter Golec, the current board chairman who holds the open three-year seat on the board, is running unopposed.
Cowan, 72, is a retired school administrator, and is currently vice chairman of the Main Street Arts board in Saxtons River.
"I joined the select board last March for a one-year term just to see what it was like and to find out if I could make a meaningful contribution. The experience has been rewarding so I’m running again," Cowan wrote in response to the Reformer's candidates questionnaire.
"The current members of the select board work well together. Peter Golec, Bonnie North, Susan Hammond, Elijah Zimmer and I are productive, efficient and respectful of each other. That’s not to say we agree on every issue … which we don’t and shouldn’t. But we listen carefully to one another and disagree without being disagreeable," Cowan wrote.
"Peter Golec’s leadership is a key factor in the success of the current board. He somehow manages to move us through the agenda while giving each selectboard member and the public a chance to be heard. The competence and imperturbability of Municipal Manager Scott Pickup is another reason why things are going so well. In addition to his depth of experience, he’s a team builder who has managed to break down the Town Hall silos that had limited interdepartmental cooperation in the past," Cowan added.
In addition to his work with Main Street Arts, he is also on the board of directors of The Grammar School in Putney, where he once was head of the private school. He also worked at The Putney School and the Compass School, where he was director of admissions. Earlier, he was the executive director of the Association of Boarding Schools in Boston and Washington, D.C. He grew up in Gloucester, Mass.
He said his goals if reelected are "maintaining the budget discipline we’ve established, supporting our super capable municipal manager, Scott Pickup, aiding existing small businesses and attracting new ones, and making our town more pedestrian and bike friendly, and preserving Rockingham's natural and architectural beauty."
The other incumbent running for a second one-year term is Zimmer, 30, who has worked at Windham Antiques Center for the past 10 years. Zimmer grew up in Cavendish, and moved to Rockingham about three years ago.
Zimmer has been active in many organizations in the town and village of Bellows Falls in the past several years, and serves on the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission, the Bellows Falls Historical Society and the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, as well as the Bellows Falls Area Development Corp.
"It has been an enlightening and rewarding experience to serve the community as a Select Board member over the past year. Meeting and building relationships with so many Rockingham folks has been fun while helping me understand how we can best move forward together towards a bright future," Zimmer wrote.
"I believe the past year has seen a strengthening of collaboration and dialog between our community organizations, town employees, elected officials and residents. This has been a top priority for me, and I believe we are making tremendous progress in building community and working together toward common goals. I envision a vibrant community where people of diverse ages and income levels can create a brighter future building on our proud past," he wrote in response to the Reformer questionnaire.
"Some of my goals and priorities include economic development and the local creative economy, environmental stewardship, historic preservation and infrastructure," he added.
Stefan Golec, 54, (who is a cousin of Peter Golec) was defeated last year in his bid for reelection, but wants to return to his dual elected roles as a select board member and village trustee. He works at Whelen Engineerings in Charlestown, N.H., and is a lifetime call firefighter with the North Walpole, N.H., Fire and Rescue department. He is the only one of the four candidates who graduated from Bellows Falls Union High School.
Golec said town policy and the town budget are his concerns in running for election. "I have enjoyed serving my community on the Select Board and would like to do so again," he wrote. "Keeping taxes affordable — or level — is one of the goals, as well as growing the Grand List," he added.
"The biggest issue this past year has been and is the COVID pandemic. The Rockingham Select Board, along with management staff and employees, have weathered it well. With the lives of everyone affected by the pandemic, we together, Rockingham, Bellows Falls and Saxtons River, have done an outstanding job with everyone stepping up to the plate to help 'us' get through it," he wrote in his response.
Golec noted that the board in the past year dealt with several big issues, including the new Depot Street Bridge, and the ongoing effort to get the Vilas Bridge repaired and reopened.
"Affordable and clean rental housing, repairs to the historic Rockingham Meeting House, evaluation of the train station for possible purchase by the town are all topics I would like to be involved in at a board level," he said.
"The new Bellows Falls Garage Project will bring in an estimated $28,000 in new taxes, plus a beautiful revitalization at the north end of the square, resulting in nice clean affordable housing for the town," he added.
"I do my best to listen to all sides before making a decision that affects all and I am a lifelong resident of Rockingham. I will continue to do my part with the rest of the Select Board to keep Rockingham an affordable and safe place to live for individuals, families and our senior citizens alike," he said.
"I have always been accessible to the public I serve and am upfront and honest as well as transparent in my governing style and pretty much conservative, heeding the call to keep Rockingham affordable," he added.
Crowther, 50, said he has a background in computer science, automotive technologies and meteorology. He is currently a private real estate investor. Crowther, who lives on Missing Link Road, said he moved to Rockingham a few years ago. He most recently lived in the Melbourne, Fla., area.
He is currently the vice chairman of the Rockingham Town Democratic Committee, and a state delegate from Windham County to the state Democratic Party.
"I'm strong on budgets and accountability (and) would meet with all city employees and departments and make sure they are working efficiently and safely. (And happy)," he wrote in response to the Reformer questionnaire.
Crowther said he would work with the Bellows Falls village "to make sure the (police department) is working well and being proactive with regard to problems other departments have had."
He said he knows Rockingham residents would like to see property taxes lower, and he said he would be "looking for opportunities to keep our younger citizens staying in the community, and anything to keeps drug addiction and alcoholism under control."
"I think I will provide a fresh prospective for Rockingham and would be honored to serve," he wrote.
Rockingham will hold a hybrid floor meeting Monday evening in the Lower Theater in the Town Hall, starting at 7 p.m. Most items, including candidates, will be decided by Australian balloting the next day, March 1, at the Masonic Temple on Westminster Street.