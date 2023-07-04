Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: July 4, 2023 @ 6:47 pm
Vermont Jazz Center's Sambaganza percussion ensemble marches in the Saxtons River 4th of July Parade on Tuesday. Purchase local photos online.
Main Street Arts dancers dance to "Sweet Caroline" during Saxtons River's 4th of July parade.
Julie Cermola sings the Star Spangled Banner at Saxtons River's 4th of July celebration on Tuesday.
Jordyn Thomas, from Martinsville, VA, participates in the Hula Hoop Competition at Saxtons River's 4th of July celebration.
Eli Darfler, 9, rocks it in the hula hoop competition at Saxtons River's 4th of July celebration, 7/4/23.
The hula hoop competition at Saxtons River 4th of July celebration, 7/4/23.
Volunteer firemen create water polo at the Saxtons River 4th of July celebration on Tuesday.
Volunteer Firemen's water polo at Saxtons River's 4th of July celebration, 7/4/23
Eric Baumann, of Saxtons River, serves as one of the judges of the pie competition at Saxtons River's 4th of July celebration.
One of 17 entries in the pie competition at the Saxton's River 4th of July celebration
Saxtons River 4th of July Parade
hula hoop pre-competition practice session at Saxtons River 4th of July celebration.
Images from the Saxtons River Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Photos by Kelly Fletcher, Reformer correspondent.
