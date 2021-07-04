Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Fourth of July fun

1 of 28

SAXTONS RIVER — The Saxtons River Fourth committee hosted a reading of the Declaration of Independence and first responders put on a Fourth of July parade that was enjoyed by families throughout Rockingham on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

The Saxtons River, Vt., Fourth committee hosted a reading of the Declaration of Independence as first responders put on a Fourth of July parade that was enjoyed by families throughout Rockingham, Vt., on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

PURCHASE PHOTOS