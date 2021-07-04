SAXTONS RIVER — The Saxtons River Fourth committee hosted a reading of the Declaration of Independence and first responders put on a Fourth of July parade that was enjoyed by families throughout Rockingham on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
featured
