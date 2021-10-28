WESTMINSTER — Vermont Education Secretary Dan French had some startling figures for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Wednesday when it comes to student vaccination rates.
French, who participated virtually for the regular WNESU meeting, said the statewide average for student vaccination rates is 77 percent — which is far below the 28 percent reported earlier in the week for Bellows Falls Union High School students.
The big discrepancy between the state average and the local figure didn’t go without notice by individual board members, but the board did not discuss steps to improve the rate.
“We need the physical verification,” said Interim Superintendent Andy Haas, referring to student vaccination cards.
French was attending the meeting to talk about the board’s search for a new superintendent. WNESU Superintendent Christopher Pratt abruptly left in September, and since then Andy Haas, the director of student services, has been interim superintendent.
By Vermont law, the education secretary must approve the hiring of local superintendents. “We’re here to help you,” he said.
French said the Agency of Education had issued “guidance” on Tuesday regarding student athletes and vaccination, and that unvaccinated students should be allowed to participate. But he said guidance was just that — guidance — and the local school board could make its own decision.
French said he expected vaccines for younger students would soon be approved by federal health agencies. Currently, students 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, which covers the entire high school population.
French said that vaccination rates varied from region to region in the state, specifically mentioning Orleans County as having a low vaccination rate.
Interim Superintendent Andy Haas told the board that so far there have been 53 positive cases in the six-school district since school began. And he said the number of cases is “steadily increasing.”
He said there is a gap between the Department of Health notifying the WNESU about positive cases, which delays contact tracing. “The state doesn’t contact us for a while,” he said.
He said the school district is also petitioning the state to change the day of the week it does testing from Thursday to Tuesday, starting next month. The change will allow results to get to school nurses during the work week, he said.
“Surveillance testing has been robust,” he said. And he said the school district is working to start its “Test to Stay” program, which hopefully will lessen the amount of student quarantining required.
Haas said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students seems far-reaching, with students demonstrating increased social and emotional needs. If anything, he said, this year is much more difficult than last year’s hybrid school year.
He said students must wear masks in school until mid-January, unless the school reaches 80 percent vaccinated.
Cheryl Charles, chairwoman of the Westminster School Board, urged French to ask Gov. Phil Scott to “do even more” to encourage vaccination for students. She said Westminster is seeing “a more disruptive school year” than last year, because of the virus.
French said he expects some “reticence” on the part of the parents of younger children (ages 5 to 10) about the vaccination when it is approved, expected to come next week.