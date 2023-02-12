BRATTLEBORO — Unseasonably warm temperatures in the forecast caused Harris Hill Ski Jump organizers to cancel the Friday night target jump contest.
Todd Einig, chief of competition at Harris Hill, said organizers will use the time to rework the jump since temperatures are anticipated to drop during the evening.
Friday could see temperatures in the mid-50s Fahrenheit then drop to about 18 degrees Saturday, according to forecasts.
"It's almost a repeat of last year," Einig said Saturday night.
To celebrate the ski jump competition's centennial last year, organizers planned the first-ever Friday night event but had to cancel it due to unseasonably warm and wet weather. Lighting had been installed last year.
This time, the schedule included an exhibition event on Friday.
"It's not a competition in the true sense of a ski jump competition," Einig said Thursday in an interview before the decision to cancel was made. "It's a target jump only."
Einig expected to give each athlete two jumps to try and reach a combined total that met the determined target distance. He had been thinking 190 meters might make a good target.
More than 30 athletes are anticipated to participate in the weekend's contests. Einig said he believed most of them would have joined the Friday event.
"Partially it's good practice and also there's prize money involved," he said.
He estimated the cash prize would have been $250 and the winner would be the one closest to hitting the target distance.
No special preparations were needed for the lights, Einig said.
"Kids love jumping at night," he said. "It's fun. It's different. Conditions are usually better because the wind doesn't usually blow at night. It's colder so the conditions are better on the in-run and the landing hill. It's a fun event so there's no pressure. Kids are just having fun getting some extra jumps."
Friday's event was going to include a small number of vendors and a bonfire. Einig had hoped to drum up some interest from skiers or boarders driving through town to hit the local ski resorts.
“We’re calling it a Fun Target Jump Competition and the purpose of that is to really differentiate that from the competitions on the weekend, which are sanctioned events,” Sally Seymour, one of the organizers, said in an earlier interview in which she described wanting the community to embrace the event.
Saturday Feb. 17 will feature the Pepsi Challenge and the Sunday Feb. 18 competition is the Fred Harris Memorial Tournament, where a jumper who wins the competition three times retires the famed Winged Trophy. The events are sanctioned by the United States Ski and Snowboard Association and offer prize money.
Organizers started putting the lights up around the week of Christmas to create awareness of the ski jump and as a way to say happy holidays. Lights have gone on each night at 4 p.m. and will continue until the events conclude.
Information can be found at harrishillskijump.com or @harrishillskijump on Facebook and Instagram.