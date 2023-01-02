BELLOWS FALLS — Ray Massucco loved music, and his tastes were universal and eclectic.
He especially loved organizing and promoting concerts, so he could bring music to other people.
Massucco organized individual concerts and championed the local music festival Roots on the River for more than 10 years, in addition to leading his busy Bellows Falls law office.
He helped bring music as diverse as the Vermont Symphony and singer-songwriters Dar Williams, Iris DeMent and Fred Eaglesmith to Bellows Falls. And he would promote Vermont musicians as well, especially at the Roots festival.
When the longtime Bellows Falls attorney died unexpectedly in late September, his friends decided the best thing they could do to honor him was to start a concert series in his memory, to be held in one of his favorite places in his hometown, the Bellows Falls Opera House.
"Ray both loved music and loved being the center of attention," said his friend and fellow promoter, Charlie Hunter of Bellows Falls. The concert series, he said, is proving the adage "'It takes a village,'" said Hunter.
Hunter, a local artist and collaborator with Massucco on many concerts over the years, is spearheading the new Ray Massucco Concert Series, which will debut in early February with headliner Dar Williams. The four-shows-a-year series has already lined up three of the four performers, and the entire series has already sold many tickets, on faith and as a tribute to Massucco, according to Hunter.
Williams has a long connection to Bellows Falls and its Opera House, having sung there at least four times — twice while Hunter was the concert promoter and twice when Massucco was behind it.
In 2007, Hunter passed the impresario's baton for Roots on the River to Massucco, who continued until 2019, on the 20th anniversary of the festival. Even with the pandemic, according to Hunter, Massucco planned on ending the festival "after its 20-year run."
Hunter said the response has been strong, even as he and others still work to line up the quarterly concerts, both in 2023 and beyond. He said they were able to sell 72 series tickets to people, without even knowing who the artists would be.
The first three shows will be Dar Williams, The Steel Wheels, and Chris Smither. Hunter, in his previous life as a musician's manager, used to manage both Williams and Smither.
"I have no idea who will be the fourth," he said recently, as he worked to nail down the details with The Steel Wheels.
"All the acts... Ray had brought to Bellows Falls," Hunter said.
Dates for the concerts so far are Dar Williams with Crys Matthews, Feb. 4; Steel Wheels, April 7; and Chris Smither, Sept. 23.
He envisions the series continuing for the foreseeable future. Hunter's non-profit, RED, (Rockingham Entertainment Development Ltd.) is teaming up with First Stage in Putney, to present the shows. It's a matter of having the technology and the know-how and time to effectively promote the concerts, Hunter said of the partnership with First Stage.
Hunter, who has an active career as a painter and teacher, has assembled a group of people who worked with Massucco on his various concerts: production manager, Ezra Veitch, "front of house" manager Maridee Serebrov, and stage manager Patrick LeBlanc, to help him put the shows on four times a year. Dan Richardson of Brattleboro will be handling sound.
Hunter said the shows will be co-produced by Putney-based First Stage and its manager, Barry Stockwell. Also part of the team is Peter "Fish" Case, a local radio personality, with The Peak.
Veitch said he met Massucco years ago, at an earlier Bellows Falls-based music series.
"I met Ray through the Front Porch music series that was going on in Bellows Falls in the late 1990s. I was booked to play music on Ray and Ginny's porch when they lived on Green Street. Ray and I connected immediately and would talk about music together whenever we saw each other," he wrote in an email.
"When Ray took the reins at Roots On The River, I was one of Charlie's crew, and was a bit of a jack of all trades/problem solver and Ray encouraged me to join the Roots team. From that point on I helped do production and promotion and we built a well-oiled machine that allowed Roots on the River to continue for over another decade," Veitch wrote in the email.
"He was a great supporter of live music in the community, and we bonded with that connection in mind. Ray was able to guide people together into so many great experiences with music in Bellows Falls," he said.
Veitch has designed a cartoon of Massucco, on his stilts, that will serve as the graphic for the concert series.
Hunter said he is working with Massucco's son Neil, who lives in Seattle, about details of the concert series.
"Ray loved doing things that would be hard to miss," said Hunter, calling him "a beloved member of the community."
The concerts will be held at the Bellows Falls Opera House, and tickets may be purchased through its website: www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com.