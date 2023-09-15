BRATTLEBORO — The owner of the Friesians of Majesty horse farm went to court Friday to try and get his 13 pedigreed horses back that were confiscated in July by state officials who claimed the animals were victims of malnutrition and neglect.
The attorney for Robert Labrie of Townshend filed a motion earlier this week to suppress against the original search warrant, as part of the strategy to secure the return of the horses. The motion claims the original search warrant of the farm was flawed and illegal and based on incorrect information.
During a forfeiture hearing held Friday morning in Windham Superior Court, Labrie took the stand and said the horses that were confiscated were in poor condition not because of lack of care but because of a lawsonia infection, while some of the horses were old and had poor teeth and had a hard time keeping on weight.
Labrie's attorney, Chandler Bellanca of Brattleboro, tried to show that the horse rescuers actually caused more harm by denying the animals water on a hot day in July, as the conditions at the farm were documented by a team led by Vermont Game Warden David Taddei.
Windham Superior Court Judge John Treadwell took the case under advisement, and promised a prompt decision.
The state is seeking forfeiture of the animals, as well as reimbursement of the cost of their care. The horses, which included four Friesian mares, five colts, one filly and three Thoroughbred mares, were taken because their lives were "in jeopardy," according to court records. There were about 100 horses left at the farm.
Labrie is seeking the return of the horses that were taken. He and two of his employees who also testified said the horses were mistreated and denied access to water during the hot July day during the seizure by game wardens, other state officials and the Dorset Equine Rescue. Labrie claimed that the raid and lack of water on July 19 led to the death of another of his horses, which was not seized, two days later.
Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver submitted before and after photographs of 11 of the 13 horses. Those horses are under the care of Dorset Equine Rescue or various rescue homes affiliated with the Dorset group. Two of the horses are in another foster care.
Taddei, who led the investigation, took the stand and outlined the actions of that day, such as documenting the conditions at the farm, including a cracked water trough that had weeds growing up through it. He said there were only two workers on site that day to care for all the horses.
Windham County Deputy Sheriff Ashley Pinger, the department's animal control officer and who has 20 years experience as a veterinary technician, said she had concerns about adequate shelter and food and whether there were enough people at the farm to care for the horses. She first visited the farm back in April.
Tiffany Vittum, barn manager and trainer at Dorset Equine Rescue, presented before and after photos of the horses now in the rescue's care.
Since they have been at Dorset Equine, she said, they have gained an average of 100 pounds, she said. "It's all different," she said, depending on the age of the animal.
A lot of testimony centered around a young colt named Ulysses, who was in particular poor health. A veterinarian brought in by the state to participate in the search, Dr. Shannon Guy, said the colt suffered from a variety of problems, including an infection.
While Labrie and his employees agreed Ulysses was not in great health, they said they were keeping him in a separate paddock so they could feed him extra. Ulysses was described as "skittish" and that the Dorset rescue people chased him, and he was hard to handle. Ulysses was laying down on his hay later in the day, a sign he was quite ill.
Testifying on behalf of Labrie was Dan Wright, a director of sales for Poulin Grain, a firm based in Newport. Wright said he worked closely with Labrie on nutrition issues and coming up with a feed plan for some of the animals. He said he had visited the farm in the past, including the day before the raid.
Because of the lawsonia, he said, several of the horses were not able to eat.
Also testifying on Labrie's behalf was Dr. Axel Sondhof of the Saratoga Equine Center, who said that he consulted regularly with Labrie about health problems with Labrie's horses, particularly lawsonia disease, but had never visited the Townshend farm.
He said the disease was "very treatable," but that it could result in weight loss and poor growth, particularly with young animals.
Sondhof said he wasn't an expert on the Friesian breed, but he called Labrie "a horseman with very good knowledge of this particular breed."