WEST BRATTLEBORO — Kim Gorey is going to New Zealand, thanks to a grant aimed at providing immersive learning experiences to teachers.
Gorey, who teaches physical education to K-6 classes at Academy School, had been researching grants for equipment when she came across the opportunity from Fund for Teachers.
"It's a big program but there's not a lot of Vermont teachers who have applied and gotten it in the past," she said.
The application for the fellowship called for Gorey to create a project for her to learn things to serve the needs of her school and students. She said the plan is to look at a concept developed by the Māori, who are Indigenous People in New Zealand.
They say physical, mental and social wellbeing is all balanced together and based on a connection with the land. Gorey said the concept of balanced well-being — known as Hauora — has spread all throughout New Zealand, which is "really known for their quality of living."
"I'll be touring a couple of the schools, doing a guided tour of some of the cultural sites and then looking at the recreation systems and how they create opportunities of social belonging," she said. "I'm excited for it."
Gorey will be in New Zealand for nearly a month, from late July until just before school starts again in late August.
As a P/E teacher, Gorey said she's in "a really unique position" where she sees every child in the building.
"So even though teachers are doing really interesting, passionate projects, they can be limited to the kids in their class, whereas I see all of them," she said.
Gorey described how gym can be a place of high intensity and many emotions, where students are asked to self regulate and solve social conflicts. Her hope is to return to Brattleboro with new ways for students to practice those skills and transfer them to other environments.
Fund for Teachers is "a very cool organization that just trusts teachers to design their own projects based on what they need and trust what they need," Gorey said. This marks her third year at the school, making it the first year she's eligible for the fellowship.
Gorey is one of 396 teachers to receive $1.7 million in grants from the organization.
"Because the nonprofit places no limits on what is learned — or where — these teachers will pursue topics as diverse as cacao farming and Yiddish music in locales as far flung as Penland, North Carolina and the fragile Alpine ecosystem of Andorra," states an announcement from Fund for Teachers. "Fellowships designed around social emotional learning and culturally sustaining teaching remain among the more common themes."
Karen Eckhoff, executive director for Fund for Teachers, called teachers "the backbone of our society."
“They educate, encourage, and empower the children who will shape our future," she stated. "And in our post-pandemic, school shooting society, their role is even more amplified. There can be no better investment.”
As large numbers of teachers are leaving the profession due to different factors, Fund for Teachers said its grants "represent trust in teachers’ professionalism and capacity for meeting the diverse needs of each classroom and student."
Since 2001, the group said, it has invested $36 million in more than 9,500 educators.