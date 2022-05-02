Vermont takes its greenery and natural beauty rather seriously: the name of the state is steeped in French, from the words vert and mont, literally meaning "green mountain."
Few places across the world are blessed with the sort of natural beauty and amazing environs that Vermont's landscape offers.
However, just in case you yearn to see what the rest of the world has for mountains of a similar name, here are five places where you can find other Green Mountains to visit, compare, hike or merely marvel at.
Jabal Akhdar, Oman
One of the tallest mountains in the Middle East standing at 3,000 meters, Jabal Akhdar (Arabic for "Green Mountain") is popular year-round.
With its mighty peaks, deep canyons and stunning vistas for miles around, Jabal Akhdar is often called the Grand Canyon of the Middle East. It also helps that the mountain is on average 15 degrees Celsius cooler than the plains below, which can get rather hot in the summer months.
Located about 100 miles from the capital, Muscat, Jabal Akhdar is part of the Hajar mountain range that forms the spine of northern Oman and extends into the United Arab Emirates. Jabal Akhdar is frequented by hikers, campers and tourists from within the country and the rest of the world.
Perched on top of the mountain are several hotels and resorts that suit the budget and needs of most visitors. The mountains are also home to a famed rose called the Jabal Akhdar rose that exclusively grows there, and are harvested every year by hotels to make fragrant rosewater, and by perfumers who distill its essence into exotic scents that sell for top dollar around the world.
Green Mountains, Lamington National Park, Queensland, Australia
If your plan is to explore Down Under, then Lamington National Park not only is a place that seems a whole world away, but it also appears to be from a different time.
According to the government of Queensland, the Green Mountains section of Lamington, located in the hinterland of the Gold Coast, is home to lush rainforests, ancient trees and spectacular views. To tread on this land — which is of volcanic origins — is to savor millennia of history.
There, carefully chalked out hiking paths twist and turn their way through forests thick with vegetation, the floor illuminated by the few golden sunbeams that manage to pierce through the dense canopy overhead. Save for the twittering of birds and a babbling brook in the distance, there is an ethereal, peaceful quality to the surroundings of Lamington.
The forest is part of the Gondwana Rainforests of Australia World Heritage Area, which includes the most extensive areas of subtropical and warm temperate rainforests.
It is home to a treasure trove of unique experiences: Listen for the popping call of the masked mountain frog, look out for leaf-tailed geckos, set out for a full day’s walk for some resplendent views or check out Morans Falls and Morans Creek Gorge when you’re out there … the choice is yours!
Green Mountain Trail, Grabouw, Western Cape, South Africa
Most mountain trails are used for backpacking. This one in South Africa, however, is decidedly for "slackpacking."
A relatively new mountain trail, it was set up in the Rainbow Nation in 2007 and features a walk spanning some 40 miles. The trail is chock-full of activities designed to not just take you away from the stresses of life, but swaddle in you enviable luxury and wonderful simplicity, all at once.
Sample some of the most exquisite wines, savor home-cooked meals that are emblematic of South African hospitality, hike in the presence of trained mountain guides, and stay in a mountain lodge as you leave your troubles in the plains far below.
The Green Mountain Trail is located high above the town of Grabouw in the heart of South Africa’s wine country, which is home to an impressive series of lofty mountains and sloping valleys where special attention is given to cultivating grapes that are then distilled into fine vintages of sauvignon blanc and pinot noir that are shipped across the world.
One of the mountain ranges surrounding the town is actually called the Groenland Mountains — which literally means "Green Land Mountains" in Afrikaans.
Green Mountain National Park, Ascension Island
Possibly the most remote location on this list, this Green Mountain is situated on a tiny island about halfway between South America and Africa, plonked down in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
Officially a British Overseas Territory, Ascension Island is of immense strategic importance to the U.K. and her allies: It is home to a joint Royal Air Force and U.S. Space Force base, and was formerly used by NASA and now the European Space Agency.
What is of interest to adventurers, however, has to be Green Mountain National Park, the first of its kind on the island, and home to a number of thriving flora, both native and introduced from overseas.
After invasive animal species ate many of the plants on the island to extinction, British mariners brought with them plants from their homeland and other parts of the world to restore the vegetation there, making this particular Green Mountain one of the largest planned forests in the world.
A crown of bamboo greets hikers that summit the peak, while Norfolk pines — initially brought in to provide replacement masts for sailing ships during the Age of Sail — flank one side of the mountain. Thick, clouded forests, dense thickets of invasive ginger and more now smother most of the upper slopes. Green Mountain is also home to six of Ascension’s seven surviving native plants.
Green Mountain Nature Reserve, Quebec, Canada
The closest location to the U.S. on this list, this nature reserve is one of Canada’s most-cherished national landmarks and is a matter of pride for Canadians, from east to western sea.
Located north of Vermont in the heartland of French-speaking Canada, the reserve boasts expansive lakes, villages that wouldn’t look out of place on a postcard and green mountaintops. The largest privately held conservation area in Quebec, it spans nearly 20,000 acres.
Access to the site through three hiking trails is provided by Nature Conservancy Canada, which took 10 years to complete the reserve. The reserve also acts as an important connector in the Appalachian Range, which extends from Georgia in the U.S. all the way to Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador.
The protected area is big enough to conserve the ecosystem’s diversity while also providing adequate habitat for several large mammals, such as black bear, bobcat and moose.
It also shelters more than 20 species of at-risk plants, and is home to several birds of prey and 80 species of breeding birds. Several species of trees, including birch, beech, ash, maple, fir, spruce and birch dominate the forests, depending on the altitude.