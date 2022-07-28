Danielle Marmer spent countless hours of her childhood inside Manchester’s Riley Rink, rotating between figure skating lessons and hockey practices. You couldn’t keep her off the ice.
“I lived there,” Marmer said. “Any chance I had, I used to bike from my house to the rink and I would be there all day.”
It proved to be time well spent for the Dorset native. Earlier this month Marmer was hired as a player development and scouting assistant for the Boston Bruins, becoming the first female on-ice coach for the storied NHL franchise.
Marmer, 28, now works side-by-side with former Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid to help develop the organization’s prospects. She grew up a fan of the team and described the opportunity to work for the organization as “amazing.”
“It’s amazing to be with the Bruins regardless of gender, regardless of the fact that I’m a female,” she said.
She joins the coaching staff after recently completing a diversity and inclusion mentorship program with the club. It isn’t lost on Marmer that she joins a short list of women who hold coaching positions in the NHL.
“It is an honor to be a part of the select few women who are in the league right now, and very fortunate that there are a handful of them in it and I’m not the first; I don’t feel like I carry a burden or the responsibility of women in the NHL on my shoulders,” she said. “I do want to work as hard as I can and do as well as I can so that door remains open for young women who want to be a part of the NHL.”
Before she joined the coaching ranks, Marmer was an accomplished hockey player herself — playing for Division I Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., from 2013-17.
That doesn’t mean it always came easy for her. Many of Marmer’s fundamental skills were developed inside Riley Rink where her mom, Susan, served as the rink director during Danielle’s childhood.
Northshire Figure Skating Club instructor Kim Johnson helped teach Marmer how to skate.
Gary Graybarz was the first to teach her the game of hockey with the learn to play program at 5 years old.
“He would be explaining drills or whatever he was trying to teach us to do that day and I would be wherever the net was, putting pucks in the net,” Marmer recalled.
Throughout her youth hockey days with the Northshire Hockey Association Dale Coppin, Dick Charbonneau and Marmer’s dad, Gary, coached her on the U14 team, where she started at 9 and played for two years.
Tim Stewart coached Marmer as she moved up to pewee hockey at 11.
During her one season at Burr and Burton in 2009, Chip Edson, Jim Hand and Mark Read helped guide Marmer and the Bulldogs to a Division II state championship.
Despite her success on the ice, coaching wasn’t a path she initially considered after college. Throughout her senior year at Quinnipiac, she planned to attend law school.
“I thought that was sort of competitive and you have to prepare for it,” Marmer said. “It felt similar to what I liked about playing hockey and what I liked about sports.”
Her post-graduate plans began to shift when her playing career came to an end on Feb. 26, 2017 after a 2-1 loss to Princeton in the ECAC quarterfinals.
“I didn’t go into that game thinking it was going to be my last game. I remember being in the locker room and being like ‘is this really it?’”
A few days after the loss and with a deposit deadline for law school quickly approaching, Marmer went into her coach’s office looking for advice. That conversation with Cassandra Turner changed everything for her.
“She was the one who said, ‘You had a really unique and challenging experience and I think you would be an awesome teacher of the game and coach,’” Marmer recalled. “I left her office deciding I wasn’t getting into law school and I was going to coach instead.”
She joined Connecticut College as an assistant coach in 2017, spending two years with the Camels’ women’s hockey team before returning to Quinnipiac to earn her Master’s degree.
While back at Quinnipiac, Turner offered Marmer a job on her staff. She served as the director of player development and hockey operations for the women’s hockey team, and Marmer’s former head coach-turned-boss gave her all the coaching responsibilities she could handle.
Turner was also the one to send Marmer the Bruins mentorship program application.
Now Marmer works for one of the NHL’s original six franchises, something she didn’t believe was obtainable as she spent thousands of hours inside rinks as a kid.
“I didn’t grow up thinking that there was an opportunity for women in the NHL, I didn’t even think about it.”
That’s a different story for today’s female hockey players, thanks to people like her.
“I think it’s so cool that they have role models and women in all areas really in the NHL. We’re really getting there and I think young girls are gonna see that and they’re gonna know that’s an opportunity.”
Marmer’s advice to females aspiring to break into the professional sports industry?
“Just keep working hard and if it’s something that they want to do, I think they’ll get there.”
That hard work has brought a little girl who grew up inside Riley Rink all the way to Boston’s TD Garden, and Marmer’s hockey journey looks like it’s just getting started.