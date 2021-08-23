BRATTLEBORO -- G.S. Precision's newly purchased building at 343 John Seitz Drive is where all the manufacturing magic begins.
Raw materials are received at the property by the company, a big local employer which makes parts for the aerospace and defense industries. Large pieces of metal are broken down into smaller blocks.
Alloys, stainless steel and other types of high-tech metals come through the company's three facilities on John Seitz Drive. All along the way, the process includes quality assurance testing.
Kurt Kwader, lean and continuous improvement leader at G.S. Precision, said the company moved equipment from its Keene, N.H., plant and the main plant at 101 John Seitz Drive into the recently purchased building about 40 days ago. Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. sold the property to G.S. Precision for about $1.25 million last month.
About 65 percent of the space is occupied, Kwader estimated. He said the company is still in talks about how to configure the rest.
"This is a work in progress," he said.
An inside look into the workings at G. S. Precision Inc., in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
An inside look into the workings at G. S. Precision Inc., in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
At the time of the interview, assembly areas were being moved to the newly acquired building. Kwader said the additional space allows the company to grow as it anticipates business to spike as air travel picks up again.
Kwader called the upstairs area "the Innovation Center." That's where staff gather to strategize, lay out processes, and attend workshops and trainings.
In the south plant at 347 John Seitz Drive hang photographs showing the company's origins. Kwader said G.S. Precision started in Wilmington in 1958 with a couple of employees and now has more than 600 with facilities in Brattleboro, Keene and Mexico.
For space, the company has a total of 147,144 square feet in Brattleboro. The newly acquired building is 24,644 square feet. Facilities in Keene and Mexico have about 63,000 square feet and 41,000 square feet of space, respectively.
Josh Levasseur, coatings engineering technician, recently graduated from G.S. Precision's School of Manufacturing Technology. The school's practical application area is in the south plant but students also get hands-on experience on the job.
Levasseur would work from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. then attend classes from 4 to 6 p.m.
"It's really a great school," he said.
Levasseur interned with G.S. Precision before graduating from Keene High School. His hope is to move up the ranks at G.S. Precision. He touted the company's benefits and size -- it's big enough to grow as an employee but small enough to know most of the staff.
In the computer numeric controlled swiss cutting area at the south plant, employees stick long pieces of metal through machines.
Kwader described how employees have computers tell lathes inside the machine what to do and cuts are made by virtue of the part spinning around. Mostly circular cuts are made in this area, Levasseur said.
Michael Boudreau, supervisor of the lathes, said individual pieces are shipped to other areas for further refinement at secondary stops before completion.
Bechler machines that the company started with, which are used mechanically, can still be found in the south plant. G.S. Precision founder George Schneeberger was selling the Switzerland-made machines before he launched the company.
Behind one of the older machines stood Roy Gangloff, a manufacturing engineer who just celebrated 40 years at G.S. Precision. It's not atypical for someone to be with the company that long, Kwader said.
The main plant at 101 John Seitz Drive, the building closest to Route 5, is where more complicated shapes are cut via milling. Tools inside machines come at a part from different axes, Kwader said. The main plant has three-axis, four-axis and five-axis milling machines.
In one room, an engineer could be seen playing with a 3D model on a computer.
"Engineers serve a big function for us," Kwader said. "We have a lot of engineers."
They help with troubleshooting and ensuring machines are running.
The wing cell is for producing only one aerospace part.
The bracket cell, where brackets are made, uses several machines throughout processes. Bracket sales dipped during the pandemic but increased demand is expected.
Jordan Smith, an operator in the bracket cell, said new shelves were recently installed and computer programs were streamlined for ease of use. The improvements allow Smith to get going faster on making a part.
The T and elbow cell is where all different sized fittings are manufactured, said Jose Silva, continuous improvement coordinator and chief compliance officer.
Tools can be created, resurfaced and grinded in house, which Kwader said allows for a lot of recycling and reusing as well as cost savings. It's something that makes the plant stand out, Silva said.
Dennis Page, a tool grinder who has been with the company for 36 years and taught Levasseur how to sharpen tools in class, said wait times are reduced because no shipping is involved when it comes to tools.
Tools also can be made via an automated process.
"I like to say we can make tools while we're sleeping," Page said as a machine to his left kept running long after the operator left.
Employees responsible for buffing used dental drills to take away the rough edges and polish parts, looking through microscopes to see any imperfections. A machine also can help with buffing.
Coatings engineering allows parts to be made with different surface treatments and ensure their longevity, Kwader said. He noted the welding department, which started in 2015, is set to expand with the anticipated increase in volume.
G.S. Precision produced about 5 million parts last year, Kwader said as the tour reached the marking area. Identification numbers are etched on parts with a machine and computer program.
Kwader said targets for shipping vary depending on the time of the month. An area in the main plant is dedicated to packaging, boxing, labeling and weighing products before they are picked up by a mail carrier.
A new product introduction cell recently was created for prototyping parts and developing new ones.