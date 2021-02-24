WILMINGTON — WinterPlace was created on the field behind the Old School Community Center with the help of a $3,000 grant from AARP Vermont received by the downtown organization Wilmington Works. During the school vacation this week, families are invited to come hang out.
The area is used to snowshoe, sled, build snow people and more. An obstacle course also was created.
About 60 or more community members tend to show up Thursday nights when the lights on the field are turned on, said Meg Staloff, program coordinator for Wilmington Works.
She tends to see a few people at WinterPlace every time she’s there. It’s popular with families, dog walkers and people looking to exercise.
For more information, visit wilmingtonworksvt.com/winterplace.