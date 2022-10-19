Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Paul Ethier, the park maintenance supervisor for the Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department, and his team lay down a coat of white paint onto the ice at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, as they get ready for it to open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 22.

BRATTLEBORO — Paul Ethier, the park maintenance supervisor for the Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department, and his team lay down a coat of white paint onto the ice at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility on Thursday, Oct. 13, as they get ready for it to open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 22.

PHOTOS: Painting the ice

1 of 25