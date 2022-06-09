BELLOWS FALLS — Longtime Bellows Falls art teacher and school garden leader Mary Lou Massucco got the go-ahead Monday night to plant three fruit trees on the lawn of the Bellows Falls Middle School.
Massucco, who is retiring this year after more than 40 years of teaching art at the school, received a grant to plant the trees. In addition to teaching art, Massucco has coordinated the school’s community vegetable garden for more than a dozen years.
The school’s lawn had been without trees since four large maples were cut down several years ago during a $12 million renovation of the school, which at one time was the high school.
Massucco told the Rockingham School Board Monday evening that she had received two plum trees and a peach tree from the grant, which was earmarked for either fruit or nut trees. She and others were preparing to plant them on the south-facing lawn, when they were stopped. “It would beautify the landscape,” she said.
But Rockingham School Board Director James “Jiggs” McAuliffe, who lives directly across School Street from the middle school, objected, and said the trees would grow too tall and obscure the “classic” architecture of the school.
McAuliffe said the architect of the project recommended that the lawn remain free of trees, to increase the school’s visibility. He said the maple trees that were removed were too big and obscured the school, calling them “large ugly maple trees,” and that they had taken over the front appearance of the school.
Massucco said the maple trees had shaded the south-facing school, and many people and teachers enjoyed the trees.
Priscilla Lambert, chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, said her research found that the trees were planted by the Class of 1970 when the building was the high school, and some members were upset that the trees had been cut down without consulting with the class, since they were a gift to the school.
Massucco said the fruit trees were semi-dwarf and certainly wouldn’t grow as big as the maple trees. She said the plum trees would grow a maximum of 15 to 20 feet, and that the semi-dwarf peach would grow 10 to 15 feet tall.
“That’s big,” said McAuliffe. He said he was concerned that the trees would interfere with the school’s outdoor education plan, where students can go outside for class.
But Massucco said the lawn is too steep for a class.
At one point, the school board went outside to the front lawn of the middle school to see what Massucco had planned. They came back in and eventually voted 4-1 to approve Massucco’s plan.
Massucco said the trees are hardy to 40 degrees below zero, and are “self-fertilizing.” She said the trees could be pruned to control their size, and Susan Johnson, the middle school principal, said that falls under the building’s custodial staff’s duties.
School Director Megan Applegate questioned why the school board was involved in the tree issue, and questioned whether it shouldn’t be left up to the school itself.
Massucco said she had received the go-ahead from the school principal, Susan Johnson, before she applied for the grant. She said that 44 organizations or schools applied for the grant, and 21 received the funding, with only six going to schools.
She said the organization was familiar with her work on the school’s garden.