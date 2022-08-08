WEST DOVER — Skiers and riders are going to get up Sundance and Sunbrook in a jiffy thanks to new high-speed chairlifts being installed at Mount Snow this summer.
"We're definitely in full construction mode right now," Brian Suhadolc, general manager at Mount Snow, said in an interview last week. "We feel like we're on schedule."
In a video shared on Mount Snow's Facebook on July 28, Senior Director of Mountain Operations Dave Moulton shows how some of concrete pouring had begun earlier this summer.
"We had six trucks on site," he says. "Those trucks deliver into a pumper truck. They pump it into and around the form."
J. Evans Construction of Brattleboro helped with the initial pour, Moulton says in the video.
Around mid-August, Suhadolc expects a helicopter to assist with pouring more cement for the lift towers. Then lifts and towers can be installed, and the terminals can be built.
A six-passenger high-speed lift will replace two fixed-grip triples, Sundance and Tumbleweed, which together could be used to get to the summit. At Sunbrook, a four-passenger high-speed lift will replace a fixed-grip quad.
Suhadolc said the projects will "change the dynamic on the mountain" by increasing uphill capacity and creating a better customer experience. He reported no construction delays as of the interview.
"So we feel fortunate where we are right now," he said. "We continue to drive to get these projects done for the coming winter."
Doppelmayr USA, Inc., manufactured the new chairlifts and is installing them at Mount Snow. As of the interview, Suhadolc counted about a dozen employees from Doppelmayr on site.
The project hasn't affected summer operations, he said, because the construction zones are away from chairlifts offering scenic rides and access to downhill mountain biking.
Suhadolc previously worked as vice president of mountain operations at Vail Mountain, which also is owned by Vail Resorts. He started at Mount Snow during the second week of May.
"It's really great to be back on the East Coast," he said. "I've been on the West Coast for 31 years."
Since returning, Suhadolc said, he notices "the greenness and how great the community is."
"The people here are just super nice," he said. "The employees are really engaged. They take real ownership at the resort. I'm just happy to be a member of the community now and I look forward to a great ski season."